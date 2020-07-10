Everyone is happy that American Legion baseball is being played this summer in Grand Island. That’s the main thing.
“The kids need this as much as we need it,” said Jan Bauer, who was watching her grandson, Cole Bauer, play for Five Points Bank Wednesday evening at Ryder Park. She was seated next to her husband, Richard.
The spectators, though, are enjoying the sunshine, fresh air and baseball from a different location. Because of COVID-19, fans have to sit outside the fences rather than in the bleachers at Ryder Park.
About 60 people were seated beyond the right field fence, which is the area meant for home fans. Norfolk supporters were a home run’s distance away, on the other side of the left field fence.
No one was sitting on the grass. The parents, grandparents, siblings and girlfriends brought chairs from home.
None of the fans felt strongly about the issue. But almost all of them said they’d rather be in the bleachers.
They’d prefer to be closer to the action.
Sitting outside the ballpark isn’t as bad as Larry Fowle, 81, thought it would be. Still, he’d rather sit behind the plate, determining which pitches are balls and which are strikes.
Others said it’s not as easy to follow the plays when you’re off to the side.
Kayleen Lee said it’s hard to take good photos of her son, Braden, through a chain-link fence.
Sitting under a tree in the shade isn’t bad, said Don McBride. He and his wife, Patty, were at the game to watch their grandson, Reece.
Richard and Jan Bauer didn’t move their chairs closer because they’d be in the sun.
“We get enough of that in Texas,” Richard said.
Diane Douglass said fans can see better in the stands. But like other fans, she understands the reason why the ballpark is closed. The cheering section for Tyler Douglass, 15, also consisted of his father Mike, his 23-year-old sister, McKenzie, and a dog, Weston.
Some fans, such as Kristen Sweley, said they could just as easily maintain social distance in the bleachers.
She was one of five people at the game to cheer for Cole Sweley, 16.
Being inside the ballpark, the concession stand is not open, which doesn’t bother most people. Many fans bring beverages in coolers.
Some fans, though, enjoyed a tournament last weekend at Duncan Field in Hastings, where the ballpark and concessions stand are open. There, Jan Bauer enjoyed ice pops and popcorn.
One benefit this year is that umpires can’t hear much second-guessing.
“I’m sure they like it,” said Jeff Nesvara, whose son, Jacob, was the starting pitcher for Five Points.
Still, most of the fans seemed comfortable.
Dave Haith was happy because his son, Drew, had just turned a double play.
He would have rather been in the stands to see it. “But if all we can is sit out here, then that’s all we can do.”
Seated under a tree, Haith said, you don’t see foul balls coming. “So you just duck,” he just. He just hopes the ball “hits a branch or something.”
Ron and Kim McBride of St. Paul were among the seven people rooting for their nephew, Reece.
Kim said she was doing great. “Until I sat down in the chair he brought me,” she said, referring to her husband.
Because it’s a beach chair, it was too close to the ground.
This summer’s Legion baseball season is both delayed and abbreviated.
Local softball fans have been able to sit in the bleachers since Monday, when Phase 3 of the reopening guidelines took effect.
But the seating prohibition will continue the rest of the season for Grand Island Legion games.
With only a couple of weeks left in the season, officials will continue with the same procedure.
A big reason is that the normal insurance policy isn’t in effect. Players, coaches and umpires are covered. But the policy that protects fans who fall in the bleachers or get hit by a foul ball won’t return until next season.
Legion fans are used to being excluded from ballparks this season. Fans said the situation is the same in South Sioux City and Lincoln.
Norfolk also kept its fans out of the park for a while.
Fremont started out the season with the same guidelines as Grand Island, but Legion officials in that city now are letting fans in the ballpark, as long as they follow social distancing.
On the other side of the outfield fence Wednesday evening, Norfolk fans were enjoying themselves.
Doug and Leah Barrett were part of the happy group. “It’s beautiful. Thanks for the shade,” Leah said. Their son, Sean, had just pitched 6 1/3 innings for the visitors.
Even though Jackie Anderson was beyond the fence, she wasn’t that far from her son, Carson, who was playing left field. “So I’m very careful about what I say.” But her comments, she said, were always positive.
Anderson had brought a banana and a ham sandwich for her son to eat between games. “I’ve been doing this a while,” she said.
Danielle Lammers didn’t like sitting in the outfield. “I’d rather be closer so I can yell at the kids.” Like Anderson, her yelling would be all positive, she said.
Cami Harper was glad Norfolk parents had been warned to bring chairs. She was having a good time watching her son, Evan. “Except there’s no soap in the bathroom.” But, she said, that was a minor complaint.
At Ryder Park, people aren’t buying tickets and concessions this season. In addition, the coronavirus caused the cancellation of the annual spring fundraiser.
“So financially, yeah, the Legion program is taking a big hit this summer, but hopefuly next summer we’re back to normal and things can proceed as normal,” said Tino Martinez, who serves on the Legion Post 53 baseball board.
Still, people are enjoying baseball and fresh air.
“It’s good for the kids to get out there and play,” Martinez said.
