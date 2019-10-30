Shoemaker Elementary School students were able to show off their pumpkin creations and promote their favorite books as part of an annual event Wednesday afternoon.
The school hosted its eighth annual literary pumpkin parade, with 214 students sitting in the school’s hallways with the pumpkins they had created. In creating their literary pumpkins, students drew on, painted and/or attached items to them with tape or other supplies.
Trisha Hedman, integration specialist at Shoemaker, said the school hosts the literary pumpkin parade every year as a fun way for students to connect to literature.
“I love the excitement of the kids with this and seeing how many kids participate,” Hedman said. “I love that this is a project kids do at home. They do not work on it at school at all. It is something that parents and kids work on together. Very few of the pumpkins come in made by the kids alone. It ends up being a family project. Not only are students doing a literary connection, but it is a family event that brings families together.”
Shoemaker fifth-grader Jaime Murphy said she created a pumpkin showing the character Wilbur the pig from “Charlotte’s Web.” She painted her pumpkin white to symbolize Wilbur’s appearance and attached ears to it. She also placed a small plastic spider on her pumpkin to show Charlotte, the spider who is the main character in the book.
“I like ‘Charlotte’s Web.’ It is my favorite book,” Jaime said.
She added it took her a few hours over two days to create her literary pumpkin.
Fifth-grader Noah Brown said he painted his pumpkin white and used a black marker to create a face, showing the Cat in the Hat from the well-known Dr. Seuss book. He used paper plates for the ears and used pins to attach the character’s red and white striped hat to his pumpkin.
Noah said his mom helped him to create his literary pumpkin, which took a few days to design and create. He had to Google some images for ideas on how to design his pumpkin.
“It feels nice to know I can come here and that I have an actual decorated design,” he said.
Third-grader Hadley Haake said he created Bigfoot on his pumpkin from the book “Lemons” by Melissa Savage. He chose this book for the project because he wanted to create a pumpkin based on a book he has already read.
Hadley painted one side of his pumpkin brown and drew Bigfoot’s face on it to show in the literary pumpkin parade. It took about an hour to create his pumpkin.
He said his favorite part about Wednesday’s literary pumpkin parade was seeing his classmates’ pumpkins on display.
“I like looking around at the other pumpkins and seeing everybody’s different creations,” Hadley said. “It is just fun to see.”
