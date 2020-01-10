Members of the Grand Island school board toured the GIPS Early Learning Center, located on West Capital Avenue, on Friday.
Director of Building and Grounds Dan Petsch led the tour and showed board members the needs of the ELC.
The building houses several small classrooms for preschool students on the first floor of the building.
Offices are located on the second floor.
One big issue Petsch pointed out is that none of the classrooms have bathrooms in them. The bathrooms are located in the hallway.
Director of Early Learning Amy Richards said paraprofessionals at the ELC have recorded the time each day they take students to use the restroom, and bathroom breaks take about 25 minutes out of a three-hour day.
Petsch also pointed out the size of the classrooms, which does not give the ELC an opportunity for growth.
Parking is also an issue, as Petsch pointed out that some staff members park on the road. Furthermore, the pick-up/drop-off process is difficult for parents due to the inability to park and walk their child in the door.
“We can’t make the classrooms any bigger,” said Petsch. “I don’t have a wall stretcher.”
Virgil Harden, chief financial officer at GIPS, said that the location is far away from any of the other buildings in the district.
Harden also said that the district can put money into the building, but it won’t make the building any bigger.
While no official plans have been set in place, board members and GIPS staff agreed that continuing the ELC at a new location would be more beneficial for the students.
The board is in the early stages of developing a plan for the ELC, and this tour helped in gathering the information needed to start building that plan.
Previously, the board received a proposal to turn the former Shopko building into the new ELC.
In the November meeting, Harden said Ray O’Connor proposed donating 50,000 square feet of space for the new building.
Any plans for the ELC will take shape in the future as the board continues to gather information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.