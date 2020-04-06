Life is very simple, but there are many of us who are guilty of making it complex. We have filled our schedules with numerous activities; we accept everything that is thrown on us. However, life’s simplicity is lost when we strive to keep our schedules full.
For the past several weeks, many of us have been confined to our houses because the world is in a terribly difficult place due to the incessant spread of the coronavirus. Because of the extra hours I have spent at my house, I have found a sense of peace that is rich with simplicity and poor in complexity, making me question my formerly overpacked, stressful schedule. When we choose to be busy, it can keep us from boredom, but, when we do everything, are we really getting anything in return?
Even though we may be prone to looking for negativity in every situation, there is something positive that we can find if we search for it. The rapid spread of this terrible virus has forced us to slow down our lives, meaning that this awful situation could be a learning opportunity for all of us. It is an opportunity for us to relish in simplicity without thoughts of impending workloads. Without practices or events, we have started our new, simple lifestyles with the misconception that we will be bored, but this is an opportunity that we shouldn’t take for granted.
Sadly, the best time to learn what we have taken for granted is when it really has been taken from us. Unless we understand the feeling of deprivation, it is difficult for us to even imagine a place without the things we have taken for granted. As the coronavirus has taken away our busy schedules, made interactions with friends digital, and given us new worries about our preconceived healthy hygiene routines, we have also been handed an opportunity to connect with simplicity.
Even though there are people who still have to work during this crisis, the coronavirus should put the same question into everyone’s mind. Have we exchanged simplicity for needless busyness? When this crisis is over, should we cut out the needless obligations until we are left with the things we simply love to do?
Work or school may not be a place that we were excited to go to every day, but there is a simple satisfaction in completing your work that we shouldn’t take for granted. In whatever we may find simple joy in, we should learn that our schedules need more of that and less of the obligations that don’t truly benefit us or others.
Over these past several weeks, I have explored my writing, sat down at my piano, and spent time with my family more than I have in the past several months. I have had time for what I love to do. While the crisis occurring around us is awful, it has given us one lesson that should guide our lives: simplicity is valuable. We should commit to what we love instead of spreading ourselves too thin over needless obligations.
What is happening in the world right now is scary and terrible, but we have to find the light even in the darkness. In times when the end seems far too distant, we have to cling to hope because we don’t want to be enveloped by the negativity that is inevitably occurring around us. There are glimpses of light and hope even in this situation. There are lessons we can learn. There are life skills we can hone. This situation has given us the power to control our lives without society influencing us or asking us to spread ourselves too thin.
This isn’t to say that we should drop every obligation simply because we don’t want to do it. There are things we need to do or should do in order to support ourselves and our community. However, I am asking you to consider your schedule because many of us are guilty of working so hard to make a living that we forget to make a life.
When school and work resume, we should return as people who have learned lessons. We should return refreshed and inspired to do great things in the world. For far too long, we have taken simplicity for granted, but maybe the simplest lessons are the lessons we have yet to learn.
When everything is uncertain, everything suddenly becomes clear. Our lives are busy, but are we busy living a life we love or are we just busy?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.