Lately, I have been noticing the importance of surrounding yourself with elements of life that bring happiness. Specifically, surrounding yourself with people who not only make days better, but also make the days easier.
In our day-to-day lives, we have so many relationships and interactions with people. Some may be with people we see every day and some are with complete strangers. Yet, when you really think about it, these interactions really shape our days. In some cases, one conversation with a stranger can impact someone for life.
As a people person, I find it very easy to talk to new people. However, when it comes to forming a deeper relationship or friendship with someone, it can be difficult. All sorts of factors come into play, such as trust and compatibility.
After the past few months, I have truly realized how important it is to give new opportunities and people a chance. While it can be scary at first, we never know how much that one chance could better our lives.
Now, more than ever, I have been prioritizing my own happiness. Everyday I make a conscious effort to spend time with the people who bring me constant joy. It is amazing how much easier it is to go through the motions of life when we have a good support system. Everyone knows that our environment affects us in a multitude of ways, but it also changes both our outlooks and qualities of life.
Prioritizing my happiness did not feel very easy at first, but after thinking about it, I realize that it should be one of the easiest decisions I have ever had to make. Now, I pay closer attention to the aspects of life that brighten my mood. Being able to think to myself “doing this brings me so much enjoyment, I am going to continue this” or “this person makes me feel good about myself, I want to spend more time with them” has changed my perspective on myself. After having done this, I cannot imagine going back to a life where I didn’t feel this good. Why settle for something that doesn’t make you happy?
I think a lot of us struggle to see what we truly deserve. Whether we’re too caught up in the chaos of life or we actually do not see that we could be happier if we change a situation, many of us tend to settle for less than we deserve.
In some cases, prioritizing ourselves and our feelings can mean deciding to end a relationship, friendship, or component of our lives. It is so easy to believe that we are only worthy of the emotions we feel right now. While there is always the opportunity to change the way someone else is feeling, we are left with our own emotions at the end of the day. Anything that can be done to better the way we feel is worth doing, even if it means ending a part of your life that has been a routine for a long time. After a while, many of us fall victim to believing that we deserve unfair treatment simply because it has been going on for so long. When a friend tells us what they are going through, it always seems to be evident that they deserve better. Yet, it becomes much more difficult to come to that same conclusion when we turn the focus on ourselves.
Personally, I have always considered myself to be someone very in tune with not only my own emotions, but with other people’s as well. I pick up on the energies of those around me very quickly and while it helps me navigate the way they are feeling, often times I find myself absorbing those same emotions. This happens to me so frequently, that I have started calling myself a sponge. When the people around me radiate positivity, I can feel my own mood improve. When those people give off negative energy, my mood depletes. While it may sound cliche, it is much easier to spend time with those that have a positive presence. This is one of the sole reasons that I decided to prioritize my own happiness. Spending more time around those that make me feel good has truly changed the quality of my own life.
Life is too short to waste our interactions and emotions on things that do not benefit us and if there is anything I’ve learned in the past few months, it is to surround myself with as much good as I can. The easiest way to start is to be conscious of those around you; there is no better feeling than having people in your life who make the hard days easier and the good days even better.
Sierra Voglewede is a senior at Grand Island Senior High.
