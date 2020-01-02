A group of kids at Grand Island Public Library devoted some time Thursday to an author who writes about hungry caterpillars, grouchy ladybugs and polar bears with great auditory powers.
The young people listened as library assistant Stephanie Holsinger read two books by Eric Carle. Because the session took place during winter break, Holsinger read “Polar Bear, Polar Bear, What Do You Hear?” She also read “The Mixed-Up Chameleon.”
After those books were read, the kids produced their own version of the polar bear, using glue. construction paper and tissue paper.
Carle, 90, is a popular illustrator and writer of children’s books. His most popular book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” has sold more than 50 million copies since it was published in 1969.
Celine Swan, youth and family services librarian, said the library owns a lot of Carle books “and the artwork is always just so beautiful.” He illustrates most of the books he writes.
Carle was chosen for Thursday’s event because the library wanted the kids to do some craft work after the readings.
Thursday’s was the first program the library devoted to Carle, Swan said.
Carle is popular enough that one of the bins at the library is filled with his books, Holsinger said.
About 45 people attended Thursday’s program. That group included 10 kids from Giggles Childcare and Preschool.
As she read the two books aloud, Holsinger demonstrated a more specific skill. She can read upside-down.
Many of the mothers said their kids are learning to read, and the Carle books are helping with that.
Brenda Hack brought her 6-year-old granddaughter, Sophia, to the program.
Her favorite Carle book is probably “The Very Busy Spider.”
But her favorite book overall is about Elsa from “Frozen.”
Sophia also likes a book called “The Kissing Hand,” which helps young people beset by separation anxiety, Brenda Hack said.
Two friends each brought their three kids to the program.
Sarah Walpole brought Wells, 5, Griffin, 3, and Bennett, 18 months. Wells is a big fan of “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?”
Janell Loveless was with Andrew, 4, Myra, 2, and Randy, nine months.
As she read, Holsinger noted that winter can be boring for chameleons.
One child admitted that he gets bored sometimes.
“Well, we all do,” Holsinger said. “So we have to come to the library and get good books.”
Jenna Hyde brought her 6-year-old daughter, Adelyn.
Adelyn’s favorite Carle books are “Brown Bear Brown Bear, What Do You See?” and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”
Learning to read is tough, but Adelyn is making progress. “She’s doing pretty good,” Jenna said. They try to read every night.
Two of the kids from Giggles, Adrian Loffredo and Daydryon Mulinix, are both in the third grade.
Mulinix’s favorite books are “Just the Two of Us” by Will Smith and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.”
Loffredo and Mulinix were fine talking literature. But when they found out that they had missed out on snacks, they lost interest in books. They seemed more interested in correcting the oversight involving snacks.
