Members of Central Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa chapters recently received PTK Kansas/Nebraska Region awards.
Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for students in two-year colleges.
Chi Sigma chapter at CCC-Columbus. The chapter received a Five-Star Chapter Award in recognition of its engagement at the campus, regional and international Phi Theta Kappa levels and a second place in the College Project category, reflecting its placement in the top 25 percent of projects submitted in the category.
Chi Sigma advisers Staci Prellwitz and Kimberly Saum, both of Columbus, received the Horizon Adviser Award for making significant contributions to the chapter, including serving as its advocate on campus and encouraging members to be involved at all levels of Phi Theta Kappa.
Alpha Tau Tau chapter at CCC-Grand Island. The chapter received the Five-Star Chapter Award in recognition of its engagement at the campus, regional and international Phi Theta Kappa levels; a fourth-place Great Idea Award; an honorable mention in the Honors In Action category; and an honorable mention in the College Project category, reflecting its placement in the top 25 percent of projects submitted in the category.
It also tied for fourth place in the Yearbook category.
CCC graduate Heather Morgan Turner of Hastings received a fourth-place Distinguished Alumnus Award.
Advisers Travis Karr of Grand Island and Ruth Kirkland of Kearney received the Five-Star Adviser Award.
Beta Alpha Delta chapter at CCC-Hastings. The chapter received a Five-Star Chapter Award in recognition of its engagement at the campus, regional and international Phi Theta Kappa levels and a fifth-place Honors In Action Award.
Three Beta Alpha Delta members also earned individual awards.
MacKenna Grace Hunt of Beaver City, earned first place Achievement in Art Award for Painting/Drawing.
Jenna Tiemeyer of Fairfield earned a first place Achievement in Art Award for Photography, first place.
Mytien Thai of Hastings earned a fourth place Achievement in Art Award for Photography, and a fourth place Distinguished Chapter Member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.