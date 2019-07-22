With a simple abracadabra and mind-blowing tricks, children at Grand Island Public Library’s “Universe of Stories” unlocked their imagination to the power of books.
“All secrets are kept in between the covers of your library,” said Miss Kitty the library lady from Keith West’s magical journey.
West is an international award-winning magician from Des Moines, Iowa, who works with Miss Kitty and two other show girls in his touring performance, The Illusioneers.
However, West has a separate library tour that he and Miss Kitty perform for students in libraries around the nation. West said he started doing magic shows at the age of 12, but his library magic shows started in 1992 because of his belief that increasing literacy rates is important. West intends to fulfill his goal with his interest in magic.
“I tell the kids to go to the library twice a week, get three books and do it for the whole summer,” West said. “It has obviously worked out because I’ve had librarians tell me ‘You know kids are calling in and saying they are going on vacation and can’t make it. Kids don’t call the library and explain why they can’t be there unless they have to.’”
With more than 100 kids and 30 parents in attendance, West started the magical journey by having Miss Kitty appear from a floating box.
From the initial ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs,’ West and Miss Kitty grasped and held the attention of the kids and parents through traditional and new tricks. With their matching blue outfits, the magical duo took the audience into an illusion of cards, hats, a dancing handkerchief and jolly ranchers.
The only things heard from the audience members were sudden gasps and comments of excitement.
“That was cool!”
“How? How is he doing that?”
“Wow!”
Explaining the importance of library participation to the audience — “libraries aren’t the same without you” — West had several students volunteer.
Noorgafar Elshikh, a 9-year-old from Grand Island, was selected to volunteer in one of the most difficult and awed tricks: levitation.
Elshikh volunteered to lie on a board laid atop two ladders that held the board horizontally. However, Elshikh did not know that West would remove the ladders from under the board. West described this act as flying, but without a plane.
Elshikh said participating in the flying trick was her favorite trick, but she did feel “a little bit nervous” about levitating on the board.
Elshikh said the program was overall good and she would absolutely volunteer again for the flying/levitation trick.
Throughout the course of levitation, coins behind ears and dancing handkerchiefs, West put on his tall black magician hat and read Malcolm Mitchell’s book “The Magician’s Hat.” West said he heard about Mitchell’s literacy foundation, Read with Malcolm, and was inspired by Mitchell’s initiative.
“I called his office, had a brief conversation with him and he sent me an autographed copy of his book,” West said. “He said ‘If it can help you with your show, use it.’”
West said that since receiving Mitchell’s book, he has read it in every one of his library tours. “It’s been a good experience,” West said.
Celine Swan, youth and family services librarian, said the library had previously invited West to perform his magic show and thought it would be a good show for the public to see again.
“It was a good program,” Swan said. “You have to keep the momentum going for the kids this summer.”
With upcoming library shows in Broken Bow, Des Moines and Missouri, West said, “It has been a good experience. It’s some of the most rewarding stuff.”