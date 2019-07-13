Area speech students were able to put their speaking skills to the test during a camp this past week.
Northwest High School hosted its fifth annual three-day speech camp Tuesday through Thursday that included between 30 and 35 students from seven different schools across the state. Brian Mohr, one of the organizers of the camp, said the camp features lectures from speech coaches from across the state, gives students the opportunity to work on their speeches and allows them to set goal for the upcoming speech season.
“The students come and we did some warmups and some goal-setting,” Mohr said. “We had some presenters come in and talk about how to find a good script and a good topic, as well as how to do an effective outline and develop characters. Then the students get work time so they have a chance to work on writing or peer coaching where they get feedback.”
Mohr said since the speech season does not start “for a while,” the coaches at the speech camp gave students suggestions and helped lay the foundation for their speeches and the writing process.
“For some people, it is not necessarily as much (with) delivery,” she said. “If they are cutting the script, we might say that it was really hard to follow the story. A lot of it is very much about the process and what we would suggest they do when the speech season starts.”
Haley Hanak, an incoming junior at Shelby-Rising City, said she participated in the speech camp last year and this year. She said she “had a lot of fun” at the camp last year and decided to attend it again due to how well it helped her prepare for the speech season.
This week, Hanak said, she worked on movements, blocking, emotional placement and which line to say where since she has both of her serious and poetry speeches memorized.
“I have gotten a lot of advice on showing more of my speech with my facial expressions and what kind of emotions I can have,” she said. “I am learning what points to speed up vocal variety and when to be louder or quieter.”
Keira Rish, an incoming Northwest freshman, said she chose to participate in the camp due to it being her first year outside of a middle school speech team and wanting to see what high school speech is like before the speech season begins.
At the camp, Rish said she worked on putting together a humorous speech where she is cutting the script from the movie “Alien” down to a 10-minute speech.
“The coaches give us tips to guide us and then we do things on our own,” she said. “I am not quite sure how to make it a humorous speech, but the people who are helping me are going to help me make it funny.”
Mohr said, as a speech coach, his favorite part about the annual speech camp is getting to network with other coaches and speech students from other schools.
“For example, we have some coaches that bring scripts that we are able to search through and talk about,” he said. “You get to interact with students from other schools, too, that sometimes you wouldn’t during the season. You can really see growth in kids who are really goal-oriented and want to chase their goals.”
Mohr said Northwest hopes to host the speech camp again next year.