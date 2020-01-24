Besides physical growth and language development of a baby or toddler, parents and pediatricians must carefully watch the social and behavioral progress a young person is making. Grand Island’s Dr. Douglas Boon described what they look for.
Boon, of The Grand Island Clinic, said autism is an increasingly common diagnosis he and his co-workers make regarding behavioral development.
“When parents have questions, most of the time they have to do with how the kids are doing socially or what their behaviors are like — especially compared to other kids’ behavior,” Boon said.
“At 2 months of age,” he said, “they usually start giving the nice social smile, they’ll make eye contact with you and if you give them a big smile they’ll smile back. And then over the next several months they start interacting with the environment more, so they start following you around with their eyes, turning their head to watch what you do.”
Before long, Boon noted, those early smiles can sometimes be supplanted by less-attractive social actions. “They start getting mad at you if you leave the room and they recognize that mom or dad is gone. And then they start to notice brothers and sisters and wanting to know what they’re doing and ultimately trying to copy what they do. When they get to be about a year of age, then they start interacting with other people — for example, they start having temper tantrums.
“They either can’t get what they want or you’re not going to let them have it.”
“One of the things that parents ask us a lot about is their kids in day care biting or hitting,” Boon continued. “It’s largely a normal reaction to their environment because they’re frustrated about what they can’t do. For the most part we tell parents they need to ignore the temper tantrums. If the kid hits or kicks, we want to put them in a ‘time out’ — based on their age. And when that’s up you let them go back to what they were doing, but if they do the same thing again they go back into ‘time out.’”
Boon emphasized that while biting does happen, it’s also a behavior day care centers are strict about enforcing as unacceptable.
“The positive side of day care is that kids learn how to interact with other kids, and they start to learn what kinds of behaviors are acceptable,” he said.
Boon emphasized one particular area of current concern.
“One of the other things we’ve noticed is how media — TV for instance — start to have a real influence on kids about 3 or 4 years of age,” he said. “Some of the videos can be really positive for kids early on, but too often they get to be about 3 or 4 and now it’s Nickelodeon shows and other TV shows that just aren’t appropriate for kids to watch, and sometimes this has a negative impact on how they behave. The kids learn to mimic those behaviors they see.”
What about differences among children due to the range of cultures in Grand Island?
“It’s funny: the kids adapt so well,” Boon said. “It almost becomes the case at times where we have to encourage the parents to teach them their native language and cultural norms, because as soon as they get into school … I at least really encourage the parents, if they’re speaking Spanish at home, to keep speaking Spanish to the kids at home. Being bilingual is a huge advantage.”
