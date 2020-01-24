In addition to monitoring development milestones in the physical, language, social and behavioral areas of their young children’s lives, today’s parents need to attend to the increasing number of vaccinations needed to control once-dreaded diseases.
Monitoring that parental attention in a large part of the Grand Island area is one task of the Central District Health Department, covering Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties and headquartered at 1137 S. Locust.
Two CDHD nurses (RNs), Community Health Supervisor Lisa Boeke and Jodi Garretson, explained the standard schedule for vaccinating infants and young children. However, they first mentioned vaccination needs of adults who deal with babies and toddlers.
“We want all adults of any age who are around babies to have gotten a tetanus shot that has pertussis inoculation in it; that’s really important,” Boeke said.
“A person’s immunization journey begins at birth, with most babies receiving a vaccination for hepatitis B at birth. And then the series of vaccinations begin usually at two months for most infants,” Boeke said. “In general, it’s two months, four months, six months and then 12 months of age.”
“Fortunately there are several diseases that we are able to vaccinate against now,” she said; she listed:
— Vaccinated together: diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (otherwise known as whooping cough),
— Hepatitis A and hepatitis B,
— Human papilloma virus,
— Seasonal influenza viruses,
— Measles/mumps/rubella (one injection covers all three of these diseases),
— Polio, and
— Chicken pox (otherwise known as varicella).
“The MMR (measles/mumps/rubella) vaccine is administered at age 1 and a booster is administered between ages 4 and 6,” Garretson added.
“Most of the shots you receive are given two or three times to complete the entire series,” Boeke said.
