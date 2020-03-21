Grand Island resident R.J. Post said he and his wife, Susan, did not really have what they considered a “money talk” with their three daughters when it came to the cost of college. But they did have one request.
“We did ask when they made out their short list of schools, that they put at least one public school on the list.” Post said the theory behind that request is that a public university is usually less expensive than a private school.
He said filling out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) began as a family project when it was time for the oldest daughter to go to college. But by the time the youngest daughter was ready, completing the FAFSA had dwindled down to a one-woman operation.
Post, a copywriter and digital content creator at IdeaBank Marketing, said his wife had become such an expert at filling out the FAFSA that she could just give the computer at home a stern look and “the FAFSA practically filled itself out.”
Post said he and his wife made it clear to all three daughters that they needed to apply for financial aid and to try for as many scholarships as they could get. They also told their daughters that they had to be willing to accept work study if it was offered by a school. The girls also knew they had to be willing to take out whatever college loans that were needed to go to their school of choice.
In return, Post said, he and Susan agreed to accept any college loans for parents that were offered. Finally, they promised that after all those pieces to the financial jigsaw puzzle were put together, they would make one cash payment per semester to cover any portion of college costs that remained uncovered.
Post said he and his wife promised to abide by this agreement for the four years it would take each daughter to earn a bachelor’s degree. Their daughters knew that if any of them wanted to earn a post-graduate degree, they were on their own.
As it turned out, those financial parameters enabled two daughters to attend private colleges, while one daughter went to a four-year public university. Post said the daughter who attended a public university did apply to a private university, which would have been her “preferred” school. However, he said that daughter was waitlisted, which means she would have been admitted only if the school had not been able to fill out all the spots reserved for its freshman class.
Post said he does not know if he and his wife would have been able to afford the private university if the daughter had not been waitlisted. They never saw a proposed financial aid package that would have allowed them to make that judgment. Post speculated the aid package might not have been enough.
On the other hand, Post said, that daughter immediately decided to go to a public university that was also on her short list of schools that matched what she wanted from a college education. He said his daughter had an excellent experience while earning her bachelor’s degree. Post said that graduating from a public university certainly did not hamper his daughter’s further educational dreams. After earning her bachelor’s degree, she then went on to earn two master’s degrees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.