PALMER — Palmer Public Schools students were able to celebrate the end of an activity-filled FFA week with a first-ever activity Friday afternoon.
The Palmer FFA hosted its inaugural Ag Olympics that featured a milk-chugging contest, an egg toss, a roping contest, a tug-of-war, barrel races and a kiss-the-pig contest. A line dance was held following the Ag Olympics.
During the event, high school students interacted with the elementary students as they participated in the barrel races with them and danced at the line dance.
Senior Shayla Bennett said the approximately 60 Palmer FFA students were split into two different FFA committees that helped with organizing the FFA Week activities. One was devoted to the mini games and the coloring contest held throughout the week, while the other was in charge of organizing the Ag Olympics.
Bennett said the latter committee wanted to have activities related to agriculture in the Ag Olympics. She said it took fun games and tried to incorporate an agricultural theme into them.
Junior Chet Wichmann said the kiss-the-pig contest was a fundraiser for the FFA chapter to attend the state FFA convention in April in Lincoln.
The collection jars were at the school office for students, teachers and staff to place money in for the four contestants. The contestants were Superintendent Joel Bohlken, K-6 Principal Sherise Loeffelbein, 7-12 Principal Greg Morris and counselor Beth Wilke.
Morris’ jar had the most money in it, collecting $100 more than the person who collected the second-most amount of money. As a result, he had to climb into a pen assembled in the school’s gym, choose between one of two pigs and kiss his chosen pig on the forehead in front of the whole school.
This is the first time Palmer has hosted the Ag Olympics. As a first-year teacher, FFA adviser Juliana Kroeger said she wanted to introduce the Ag Olympics as part of Palmer’s annual FFA week activities.
“We just wanted to have an opportunity for the whole school to see what FFA is all about,” Bennett said. “It helps our membership because when they get into high school, they see that FFA is an opportunity where they get to learn a lot.”
Palmer has four houses all of its students are divided into — Integrita, Optimus, Spirare and Virtus. Throughout the school year, Bennett and Wichmann said, the students participate in various events and are awarded points for doing positive things around school.
The house with the most points at the end of the quarter wins a prize. An overall prize is also awarded at the end of the school year to the winning house.
Students were able to earn house points at the Ag Olympics Friday.
In addition to the AG Olympics, Bennett said FFA week included dress-up days, a drive your tractor to school day, and a farm safety day for K-6 students.
Wichmann said it is “just nice” to bring agriculture into the school and to teach all students about it.
“They need to know where their food is coming from, that it does just come from the store and that there are people behind that,” he said.
Kroeger said she hopes to make the Ag Olympics an annual event.
