Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHEASTERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 945 AM CDT THURSDAY. * AT 943 AM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THAT MINOR FLOODING CONTINUED IN NORTHEASTERN HALL COUNTY MAINLY ALONG AND NEAR THE PRAIRIE CREEK. THIS IS A RESULT OF THE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL OVER THE PAST WEEK. THIS REPLACES THE FLOOD WARNING THAT WAS PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT FOR THE AREA. SEVERAL COUNTY ROADS MAY BE IMPACTED, SO PLEASE CONTINUE TO HEED ANY ROAD CLOSURES. * FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF NORTHEASTERN HALL COUNTY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&