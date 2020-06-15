Have you ever looked at something that appears to be simple and realized how vividly complex it actually is?
For example, sneakers are a common, everyday object that may appear to be simple, but the process of making them is actually very complex. Sneakers are composed of 63 parts, and it takes over 350 steps to put all of these pieces together. The surprisingly complex anatomy of a sneaker is the perfect example of how some things are deceptively complex.
There are other examples of this idea. For instance, the proof for the simple math equation “1 plus 1 equals 2” is actually over 300 pages long. In addition, the word “the” appears to be simple, but explaining the word is actually very difficult, proving how things that appear to be simple can actually be wildly complex.
But why am I telling you this series of odd facts?
I want to illustrate how the principle I am explaining can be applied to many different areas of life, including the people we see around us. On the surface, humans may appear to be simple. However, underneath our uppermost layers, we are actually so complex and wildly diverse. It isn’t just our DNA; our backgrounds, our ideas and our emotions make us complex beings, creating a person who filters information differently, responds differently and acts differently. When presented with the same situation, two people may act differently simply based on the way they grew up.
There is actually a word in the English language that can be used to describe the moment when we realize that everyone, including those arbitrary strangers we pass on the street, has a life as complex as one’s own. Despite our focus on our own lives and personal lack of awareness about the lives other people are leading, the moment we realize that other people may seem simple but are actually fascinatingly complex is a profound moment. The word for this is “sonder.”
Whenever we see someone, it is easy for us to instantly forget them, to continue sifting through the crowds of people and to focus on our own life. However, when we set aside ourselves and think about the random strangers in the crowd, we realize that those differences that may appear to divide us really shouldn’t have any impact on us at all.
Those differences in the way we filter information or respond to situations are not a result of someone being inherently evil or being unknowingly wrong; often, they are the result of two people who have had different backgrounds and different experiences. Although this may not always be the case, in the majority of scenarios, it is often our upbringing that shifts our perception of the world.
When we disagree with someone, we have to make the conscious choice to remember that they process information differently.
If I were to wander through a crowd of people, randomly select a person and ask to have a conversation with him or her, I think we would both realize that we are actually very complex people. We have lives that are vivid; we experience incredible ups and tumultuous downs. We are similar, but we are also different. On the surface, we can look at this person and simply categorize them, but, when we truly get to know them, we realize that other people are just as complex as we are. They are unable to be categorized by society, yet we still often classify people mindlessly.
It may seem so simple to quickly categorize individuals into groups, but we are actually so incredibly complex. Our lives, our emotions, our ways of thinking and our responses to situations prove that we are not simple beings that can be classified into groups. We have depth and complexity. These assumptions that we are so quick to make about people are just as easy to eliminate if we focus on the idea that we are simply complex rather than just simple.
Like people, the word ‘sonder’ may also appear to be simple, but, underneath its English meaning, it is actually a complex word with different meanings in different languages. It is no coincidence that the German definition for the word is “special.”
When we realize that every human is a special piece of the windowpane that makes up humanity, it is clear to see that our differences are transparent and should make little difference in the way we view people. As humans beings with complex lives, we can’t be classified. Assumptions made about us or against us won’t hold true because we are unable to be categorized. We are wildly different.
Let me ask you another question.
Have you ever looked at someone who appears to be simple and realized how vividly complex they actually are?
Emelia Richling will be a junior at Northwest High School.
