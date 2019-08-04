For high schoolers, one of the benefits of a job is you get to meet people from other schools.
Faith Eickhoff, who goes to Northwest, and Ashley Parra, who attends Grand Island Senior High, didn’t even know each other until May. Now, working together at the Island Oasis concessions stand, they are fast friends.
Not only are they both very busy, but they’re also intelligent. Eickhoff’s favorite class is math, so she likes calculating figures at the concessions stand. She’s memorized the price board, so she figures out totals in her head and checks the computer to see if she’s right.
Parra is interested in science. “I’ve taken a variety of science classes,” she says. Those classes included physics and astronomy.
She loved astronomy. There are so many questions to be answered, and we already have so much technology developed that could give some of those answers, Parra said.
It’s interesting to “learn about what we’ve already discovered,” Parra said. She’s very interested in Katie Bouman, part of the team that captured the first image of a black hole. Many images of space are artists’ renditions, she said. So it was “crazy” to see an actual picture of the black hole, she said.
The two women have some things in common. Both play soccer for their schools. Both are involved in music.
And neither has been in the water this summer. The two women haven’t gotten around to it since they started at Island Oasis.
Eickhoff, 16, will soon be a junior at Northwest, where she is a cheerleader and part of 14 Karat Gold show choir. She’s also in National Honor Society.
Her parents are Shelley and Freddy Eickhoff. She has two siblings, Grace, 9, and Maizie, 1 month.
Of her school-related activities, Eickhoff feels she excels most at cheerleading.
She is busiest during the winter, when there might be basketball twice a week. Each of those nights brings a girls and a boys game.
“So I’m at the school from like 6 a.m., if we have cheer practice, until 10 o’clock at night. Then I have to go home and start doing homework,” Eickhoff said.
Getting ready for finals makes that time even busier. “And then it’s also prime show choir competition season,” she said. So that time of the year is “just jam-packed.”
Parra, 17, is the daughter of Maria Valencia and Roberto Parra. She has two sisters, Zitlalic, 19, and Melanie, 16.
She will soon be a senior at GISH, where she is involved in Ultimate Image show choir and the color guard. She’s also part of the Nebraska College Preparatory Academy.
From seventh grade through her sophomore year, Parra played the violin. She stopped to focus on soccer and other activities.
“I wasn’t fully invested in the violin. And I wasn’t that good at it,” she said, laughing. “So I had to let it go.”
Right now, Parra is busy with band camp, which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parra feels she’s pretty good at show choir. “I feel like Beyonce.”
She has another job, at AMC Theater. There, she often works with concessions. So it feels normal to her to work with food.
At the concession stand, the girls agree that the toughest thing to make is a chicken sandwich. It takes a long time to make.
When Parra was a little girl, she dreamed of working at Island Oasis.
The best parts of working at the water park are “the people and the environment. I love coming here and seeing the sun shining,” she said.
“I’d have to agree with Ashley. I really love my co-workers,” Eickhoff said. “And our bosses are just really nice to be around.”
Their superiors are flexible to help them with their scheduling.
Eickhoff says she’s outgoing, and not afraid to do something challenging. In speech class, she likes to give her speech first.
Asked to list three of her strengths, Parra says she’s patient with people. She thinks of herself as a people person. She tries to treat others the way they want to be treated.
In addition, “I’m very understanding that not everything will work the way I want it to,” Parra said. “So it’s not always going to be perfect.”
What about her third quality?
“I’ll get back to you on the third one,” Parra said.