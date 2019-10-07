Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD FREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL END GROWING SEASON... A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL CROSS THE REGION THURSDAY...USHERING IN UNSEASONABLY COLD AIR FOR EARLY OCTOBER. THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING...WIDESPREAD FREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR. LOW TEMPERATURES FRIDAY MORNING WILL RANGE FROM THE MIDDLE 20S TO LOWER 30S OVER MOST OF THE AREA. THE ONE POSSIBLE EXCEPTION IS FROM BELOIT, KANSAS TO GENEVA, NEBRASKA...WHERE TEMPERATURES MAY ONLY FALL TO THE MIDDLE 30S. HOWEVER...ANOTHER NIGHT OF FREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY. LOWS OVER THE ENTIRE AREA WILL BE SUB-FREEZING. THIS WILL END THE GROWING SEASON. THE COLD AIR WILL BE ACCOMPANIED BY STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS SUSTAINED BETWEEN 20 AND 30 MPH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...WITH GUSTS AROUND 45 MPH AT TIMES. THIS WILL PUSH WIND CHILL READINGS INTO THE TEENS IN MANY LOCATIONS FRIDAY MORNING. THE FIRST SNOWFLAKES OF THE SEASON COULD FALL THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING AT SOME LOCATIONS. HOWEVER...LITTLE OR NO SNOW ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED. ANYONE WITH OUTDOOR PLANTS SENSITIVE TO COLD TEMPERATURES WILL NEED TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT THEM FROM BEING KILLED. SPRINKLER SYSTEMS COULD ALSO BE DAMAGED FROM HOURS OF SUBFREEZING TEMPERATURES. IN ADDITION...WINTER WEATHER APPAREL WILL BE NEEDED FRIDAY MORNING.