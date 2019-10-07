Grand Island Northwest won the award for the Best Class A-B Band in the Harvest of Harmony Parade Saturday.

Heartland Community School was named the Best Class C-D Band in the parade and also received the highest overall score.

In Class AA, Kearney High School received the highest score in the parade and also received the Best Field Show Award. Grand Island Senior High finished second in the parade.

Also in the parade marching, Adams Central had the highest score in Class B and Ravenna was top in Class C.

The following is how area schools did in the field show competition:

Class C

Hastings St. Cecilia High School — Excellent

Loup City Public Schools — Excellent

Centura High School — Excellent

Class B

Central City High School — Excellent

Aurora High School — Superior

Adams Central High School — Superior

Class A

Northwest Public Schools — Superior

Class AA

Grand Island Senior High — Superior

