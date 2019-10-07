Grand Island Northwest won the award for the Best Class A-B Band in the Harvest of Harmony Parade Saturday.
Heartland Community School was named the Best Class C-D Band in the parade and also received the highest overall score.
In Class AA, Kearney High School received the highest score in the parade and also received the Best Field Show Award. Grand Island Senior High finished second in the parade.
Also in the parade marching, Adams Central had the highest score in Class B and Ravenna was top in Class C.
The following is how area schools did in the field show competition:
Class C
Hastings St. Cecilia High School — Excellent
Loup City Public Schools — Excellent
Centura High School — Excellent
Class B
Central City High School — Excellent
Aurora High School — Superior
Adams Central High School — Superior
Class A
Northwest Public Schools — Superior
Class AA
Grand Island Senior High — Superior
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.