At the State High School Cheer and Dance Championships Friday, Northwest finished first in Class B hip hop and fourth in jazz.
In Saturday’s cheer competition, Northwest took third in B game day and ninth in A/B traditional performance.
Also Saturday, Grand Island Senior High took fifth place in A/B traditional performance and 11th place in Class A non-tumbling, In the unified class in sideline cheer, GISH placed seventh.
In Friday’s dance competition, Grand Island Senior High took fifth in the high kick A division.
Central City took first place in high kick C-1, followed by Ord in second. In the pom division, Central City finished seventh and Ord 10th.
Broken Bow placed first in C-1/C-2 traditional performance and 14th in C-1 game day.
Centura placed third in C-2 hip hop and ninth in C-1/C-2 traditional performance. In high kick C-2/D on Friday, Centura finished third, Palmer fifth and Cross County sixth. On Saturday, Centura finished ninth in traditional performance.
Wood River finished second in both C-2 hip hop and Class C/D tumbling.
Boone Central finished sixth in C-1 high kick, 13th in non-tumbling and 17th in game day.
Doniphan-Trumbull placed fifth in the C-2 pom division, fourth in hip hop and sixth in the non-tumbling category
Also in the pom C-2 division, Cross County took sixth.
In pom D, Loup City took sixth and Osceola ninth. In hip hop C-1, Adams Central took third and St. Paul ninth.
Ravenna took fifth in both C-2 hip hop and the game day division.
Palmer finished fourth in D hip hop and eighth in game day.
Hastings finished fifth in jazz B.
On Saturday, Hastings St. Cecilia finished fifth in the Class C-2 non-tumbling category.
Aurora placed seventh in B non-tumbling.
