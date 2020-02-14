Not only did 22 Northwest students deliver singing valentines on Thursday, but they also shared the love with a deserving family.
The Goldtones, which is Northwest’s small a cappella group, made more than $350 during the busy day of vocal performances.
The students got to choose where the money would go. They settled on Karsyn Soto, a 3-year-old Grand Island girl who has major health problems.
Karsyn’s mother, Katie, is an instructional coach at Grand Island Senior High. She taught some members of the Goldtones when she worked at Westridge Middle School.
The students notified Katie Soto of the donation Friday afternoon in a video that included a singing valentine.
The Goldtones sang close to 80 songs Thursday at Northwest. They then adjourned to Super Saver at Five Points, where they sang to a teacher’s wife who works at the grocery store.
People paid $5 to have a song performed. The choices were “Never Gonna Give You Up,” “My Girl,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “L.O.V.E” and “Treasure,” by Bruno Mars.
Vocal music educator Jeff Vyhlidal, who is in his first year at Northwest, has led the Valentine’s Day tradition for 12 years. He had students sing love songs at GISH, his previous stop, as well as at his first teaching job in Colorado.
The students were busy. Northwest has eight periods per day, and the students performed as many as 11 songs in one period. “So they were moving the whole day.”
Their voices didn’t give out, but Vyhlidal noticed another form of fatigue. “I think they were actually tired from standing all day.”
The students would have delivered the songs on Valentine’s Day, but there was no school Friday.
Students, administrators and teachers enjoyed the musical experience. “Everybody loved it,” Vyhlidal said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.