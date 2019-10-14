A Northwest High School student will present her research at a global institute later this week.
Northwest sophomore Danyka Galvan will attend the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute later this week in Des Moines, Iowa. She said the institute begins Friday with a roundtable discussion, where she will present her research findings.
At the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute, chosen student delegates “present and discuss their findings with international experts and their peers, connect with other students from around the world, tour cutting-edge industrial and research facilities and take part in symposium discussions with global leaders in science, industry, and policy,” according to the institute’s website.
In order to participate, Galvan said she attended the Nebraska Youth Institute in March at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. There, she presented a research paper about the education system in Sierra Leone.
“I talked about how there are not many girls who can get an education in Sierra Leone because there are a lot of teen pregnancies,” Galvan said. “There is also not a very high education (opportunity) for girls or guys because of poverty issues. They only live on a dollar a day — only $365 a year.”
Galvan said she researched information such as the settings the people of Sierra Leone live in, their food, family dynamics and culture to include in her paper. She also researched how accepting they are to help “because you do not want to help someone who doesn’t want help.”
As part of her paper, Galvan said she had to identify some issues facing education in Sierra Leone and solutions to these issues.
“One of my solutions was making it more known that teachers can go overseas and they get paid to do so. They only have to do it for a summer,” she said. “In the United States, we use more electronics now instead of textbooks. In Sierra Leone, five kids share one textbook and they do not really have a lot of time to group together. So I figured if we sent our textbooks over there, that would help them.”
Galvan said she was able to choose her own topic to present at the Nebraska Youth Institute, so long as it addressed and offered solutions to a world issue.
“I like education. We talk a lot in school about how there are other countries who do not get an education,” she said. “I have heard a lot about Africa and how there are people there trying to help with their education. So I figured I would research the most impoverished places in Africa and one of them was Sierra Leone. I chose that one because it just seemed interesting since they were affected by their civil war and the Ebola outbreak.”
Galvan said she was approached by Northwest English teacher Darbie Mazour to participate in the Nebraska Youth Institute. She said she was interested in attending because she writes a lot of speeches and thought it “sounded cool and like a good idea.”
Galvan said Mazour helped her prepare for the Nebraska Youth Institute and in writing and researching her paper.
At the Nebraska Youth Institute in March, Galvan said she presented to people “who are actually from those places” around the world. In her case, she was able to present her paper to someone from Sierra Leone.
“It was nerve-wracking because I did not know what they actually wanted and I didn’t understand their culture as well as they do,” she said. “They responded well and asked a lot of questions. Then, they would suggest some things, too.”
After hearing her present her research paper, Galvan said the people at institute “read through our papers and chose the best ones.”
“What they did was they wrote me an entire page on what I should improve in my essay,” she said. “When they did that, I thought I didn’t make it at all because they sent me this whole page of things to do to revise my essay. But then they told me I made it to the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute, so I fixed everything in the essay. I took in what they told me at UNL and put that into my essay again.”
Galvan said she had to wait five months to find out if she made it to the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute. She said she was “shocked” she was selected to attend it.
“I know I am a good writer and I know I care passionately about this topic, but I didn’t think I had a chance because there were 500 students there. It was crazy to think about,” Galvan said.
At the Nebraska Youth Institute, Galvan was recognized as a Borlaug Scholar where she received a $500 scholarship. She said at the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute, she is able to sign up for various internship opportunities.
“I hope they have an educational one where I am able to help out with the schools,” she said. “I have seen people build schools.”
When she attends the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute later this week, Galvan said she is looking forward to meeting people from around the world and learning about their cultures.
