Northwest Public Schools eighth-graders were able to express their creativity as part of the district’s first-ever mural competition Friday.
Beau Studley, a Northwest High School art teacher, said there were 75 eighth-graders divided by school into 16 groups of four to five students.
Each of the groups were able to choose one of two topics off which to base their mural. Some of the topics students designed their mural around included “When you are lying in bed and realize you forgot to do your homework,” and “Waking up and realizing it’s Saturday.”
“The teachers put all the students in groups, so when they came here, they just picked a station,” Studley said. “I gave them an envelope and they were tasked with creating a meme. Each envelope had two different topics and the groups chose one. Then, they created whatever they came up with on the mural.”
Cedar Hollow eighth-graders Katie Bough, Elena Jelinek and Macy Moran created a mural with the theme, “It’s Monday and you’re late for school.”
Bough said the group wanted to “create something that was modern and was popular.” Its mural included drawings of Pokemon’s Pikachu and Minecraft characters.
The eighth-graders said they worked as a team to come up with what they wanted to portray on their mural.
“It was really hard on your knees because of all the bending down,” Bough said. “It was fun, but all of us compromised on this. We couldn’t just do it all by ourselves; we had to include everybody.”
Bough, Jelinek and Moran said they had fun participating in the mural competition and enjoyed seeing all of the other murals.
At the conclusion of the mural competition, each group had their mural judged. Studley said they were judged by Superintendent Jeff Edwards, curriculum director Jeannette Ramsey, an integrationist and a substitute teacher at the high school.
“They have a rubric based on how well the mural fits the topic, overall feel and things of that nature,” he said.
Studley said the winning mural groups won prizes including a plaque, sketch books and pencil sets.
Each of the murals created at Friday’s mural competition were sent to each of the district’s middle schools to display.
Studley said he hopes the mural competition gave the students a greater interest in art to make them want to take an art class in high school.
“I hope this mural competition creates a love of art, gets students exposed to it and allows to them create and collaborate,” he said.
Studley said the hope is to make the mural competition an annual event.
