The Northwest High School 14 Karat Gold Show Choir worked on its season show and came together as a group through teamwork activities at its camp this week.
More than 50 students attended the camp Wednesday through Friday. First-year director Jeff Vyhlidal said the camp entailed singing and dancing, but also focused on enabling students to get to know each other “on a deeper level.”
“We have gone from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday,” he said. “Every 30 minutes to an hour, we switch it up. This (Friday) morning we have done personality-type tests to get to know who we are as a person who we work well with. We danced and now we are coming back and reflecting on how we are going to be in the year. About every hour or less, we switch it up just to keep things interesting and to do a lot of different things.”
Senior Abby Schneckloth said the majority of the show choir camp activities centered on team bonding. She said 14 Karat Gold members played a game of kickball and had friendly competitions between each section.
“It is crucial that we do that,” Schneckloth said of the team bonding activities. “This is my fourth year in 14 Karat Gold, so I know you are here in the mornings at 6:30 a.m. and at nights until 10 p.m. You are with these people for so long that if you don’t know everyone, it is just going to be uncomfortable and awkward. It is important that we know each other, become familiar with other and know how we all work.”
She added show choir members have “siblings” this year with upperclassmen being paired with underclassmen of the opposite gender to work together throughout the year.
In his first year at Northwest, Vyhlidal, the former show choir director at Grand Island Senior High, said he does not want to fix something that isn’t broken, nor does he want to turn 14 Karat Gold into “GISH 2.0.” Instead, he said he wants to build upon the show choir’s existing success.
“We are not drastically overhauling anything. The choreography will and the arrangements will be a little different. My way of working is probably a little different than what the students have been accustomed to, but the core roots of what we are is still there. I wouldn’t have just jumped into a program if I didn’t know it already had some of those core beliefs. The kids have been fantastic, super welcoming and willing to try new things.”
Schneckloth said with former director David Sackschewsky having his accident and Tyler Koepp stepping into an interim role last school year, 14 Karat Gold is used to change. She said the transition to Vyhlidal’s leadership has been smooth.
“This almost feels natural and is not like it is drastic,” Schneckloth said. “A lot of us are familiar with him (Vyhlidal) already. We saw GISH’s show choir, so in a way it is like we already knew him and we are just getting another layer.”
Schneckloth said she feels this year’s show choir camp was a success and lays the foundation for the group heading into the show choir season and school year.
“We talk about activities we do here at our retreat all year,” she said. “This is like building the foundation for the group. If we have a really terrible retreat, we are probably not going to have the best show that year. But you can tell through how people are interacting that is going to be a really good school year.”