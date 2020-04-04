Despite the obstacles, faith finds a way.
Sunday begins a special week for Christians as they observe the week Christ arrived in Jerusalem, was crucified and then rose from his grave in his act of salvation for mankind.
Holy Week typically begins the day before Palm Sunday with a traditional Easter egg hunt. That has been a longtime tradition at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. But this year, the coronavirus has changed the normalcy of life with people not allowed to congregate in large groups, in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.
While the coronavirus has changed the landscape of traditional Holy Week gatherings, resourceful people are improvising as a testimony of their strong beliefs.
Kari Benson, connections director for Trinity Lutheran Church, provides one example of how people are resourceful when it comes to the practice of their faith right now.
Because of the coronavirus restrictions, the church’s traditional Easter egg hunt was canceled. It had been a big celebration every year, with kids searching for hidden Easter eggs full of candy. There was also a bouncy house, face painting and many other activities.
But not this year, because of the coronavirus.
That was not going to stop Benson, though. She came up with a way to proceed with a faithful encounter.
“I was driving by Dodge Elementary School, watching the parents pick up their children’s meals, and I thought we could probably do that with an Easter egg hunt,” Benson said.
She checked out her idea with the Central District Health Department to make sure that it would be safe and the department thought it would be OK to conduct an Easter egg hunt like that.
So, Benson and two other volunteers at Trinity Lutheran Church put together 400 Easter egg packets that were distributed on Saturday.
“We made activity bags for the Easter egg hunt that coincide with the events that happen during Holy Week,” she said.
The children whose families drove them to the parking lot each received seven eggs for the seven days leading to Easter next Sunday.
Along with the eggs filled with candy, their Easter bags were full of different activities they can do from home.
“Easter is a huge celebration in a Christian’s life,” Benson said. “I felt it was important for the kids to have an activity so they can recognize that they have a tiny bit of normalcy in their life. It is not our big celebration that we normally host here at Trinity, but it is something.”
At Trinity Lutheran School on Saturday, Benson and her team of volunteers, including Rachel Richardson, ministry coordinator at the church, had five tables set up in the parking lot. Cars would drive up and someone would get out of the car, pick up an Easter bag for each child and then drive away.
With some cars, the children picked up their own bags. Others had the mom or dad get out to get all the bags needed for the family.
In each bag was instructions on how to hold an Easter Holy Week Egg Hunt at home. There were seven different color eggs in each bag, with each egg representing an event that took place during Holy Week. For example, the first egg represented Jesus riding into Jerusalem on a donkey on Palm Sunday. After the children find the eggs this week, they can place them in the order of the events that happened during Holy Week. The children and their parents can talk about the events in the order they occurred. Each egg includes an appropriate Bible verse.
Along with Jesus riding into Jerusalem on a donkey, the events include: The Last Supper, Jesus praying in the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus arrested in the garden, Jesus carries the cross, Jesus is crucified on the cross, and Mary at the tomb to find Jesus had arisen from death.
When Benson and the two other volunteers were making the Easter bags, they followed strict protocols set up to keep people safe from the coronavirus.
“There was the three of us in the Fellowship Hall, which is a large space and I set up each station ahead of time and used caution of making sure our hands were cleaned all the time as we were preparing the packets for the kids,” she said.
Benson said the congregation is holding up well. They will be watching a Zoom service on Palm Sunday.
“I have been putting together Sunday school kits for the parents, along with kits for Holy Week,” she said. “We are planning to do that so the kids can have their normal Sunday school lessons as they would normally do.”
Modern technology has allowed churches to think “outside the box” when it comes to delivering church services to their flock. Because a congregation is a community of people, Benson said, church members are using the blessing of modern technology to bring the message of faith to people outside the church, whether it is bring a message of faith to those isolated in their homes or members calling or using video messaging to check on each other.
“There are many members of the congregation who are calling and checking on each other, making sure everybody is OK and if they need something,” she said. “We can help remedy that for them.
“For us, the main thing is that we want everybody to remember that Christ is our savior, and he has risen, and we are excited about that.”
