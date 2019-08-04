A year ago, Michael Lee and his wife, Shawna, both of Hastings, sat in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at CHI Health St. Francis, worrying if their twin babies, Matthew and Molly, would be OK.
Born three weeks early, Michael Lee said his family’s month and a half in the NICU was “quite the journey.”
“It was scary,” he said. “I didn’t know if they were going to make it or not.”
Today, Matthew and Molly are happy and healthy just like any other 1-year-olds. On Sunday afternoon, the twins were able to return to CHI Health St. Francis for the hospital’s first-ever NICU reunion event.
Keri Beck, a registered nurse who works in the NICU at CHI Health St. Francis, said families whose children were housed in the NICU over the last 20 years were able to attend the event to play games such as Jenga and cornhole, get their faces painted and interact with other NICU families. An NICU bed was also on display for children to see what they went through.
Other activities at Sunday’s event included a photo booth and a station where kids could spray silly string on an Avengers poster.
“We are really trying to advertise our NICU,” Beck said. “We are very proud of what our nurses accomplish here with our pre-term babies and our sick babies. This is a fun way for all of our staff to reconnect with those families and to see those babies now that they are grown and healthy.”
Lee said he enjoyed being able to interact with the CHI Health St. Francis NICU nurses, as well as other NICU families at the NICU reunion event.
“We were invited by St. Francis to come to this event because our kids were born here. So, we told them we would be here for it,” he said. “We are just walking around, looking at the stuff. My daughter got a painting done on her leg. Matthew got a little Batman bracelet.”
Beck said she hopes the reunion allowed NICU families the opportunity to interact with nurses, doctors and other families to share their experiences.
“I think it is really good, especially for the parents,” she said. “Parents who have premature babies sometimes have a lot of anxiety that stays with them based on their experience of staying in the hospital that long. Being able to come back to a fun event, see all of our staff and have a casual conversation is a real positive.”
Beck said as an NICU nurse, she personally enjoyed being able to see the former NICU families come back for the reunion.
“It puts a big smile on all of our staff’s faces to see these kids thriving and (doing) well,” she said. “It is rewarding for all of us.”
CHI Health St. Francis hopes to make the NICU reunion an annual event.