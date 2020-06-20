NORFOLK — Northeast Community College in Norfolk has named many area students to the President’s Honor Lists and Deans’ Honor Lists for both full and part-time students for the spring semester.
To be named to the President’s Honor List, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Students named to the Dean’s Honor List earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above.
The part-sime lists are for students earning at least six credit hours. Those on the President’s Honor list attained a 4.0 grade point average, while those on the Dean’s Part-Time list earned a grade point average of at least 3.75.
Central Nebraska students on the President’s Honor List for full-time students include:
Kevin Boilesen and Tayla Rasmussen, both of Albion; Jaden Garner of Alda; Waylan David of Burwell; Emily Neppl of Cairo; McKayla Mogensen of Cedar Rapids; Derek Mahony of Ericson; Chase Dettman and Jacque Johnson, both of Grand Island; Abby Hysell and Jade Ritterbush, both of Ord; Joseph Bloom, Morgan Haschke and Grant Marisch, all of Spalding; and Emily Noyd of Stromsburg.
Central Nebraska students on the Dean’s Honor List for full-time students include:
Bradon Anderson of Albion; Joel Myers of Broken Bow; Coy Gideon of Burwell; Taylor Swertzic of Fullerton; Macie Engstrom of Genoa; Jacob Adams, Ali Nowicki and Kassidy Sok, all of Grand Island; Ty Goodrich of Greeley; Taylor Pulver of Kenesaw; Joseph Psota of North Loup; Vanessa Velasco of Shelby; Ashley Borowiak of Silver Creek; Daniel Lozano and Ethan Naughtin, both of Spalding; Kenna Holtzen of Stromsburg; and Megan Beck of Wolbach.
Central Nebraska students on the President’s Honor List for part-time students include:
Riley Buck, Cabre Johnson and Nathan Schriver, all of Albion; Grace Racek of Burwell; Kimberly Brandt of Grand Island; Kylie Hansen of Sargent; and Theresa Martinez of Silver Creek.
Central Nebraska students on the Dean’s Honor List for part-time students include:
Lauren Hedlund, Nathan Schmitz and Destiny Umbarger, all of Albion; Jordyn Anderson of Broken Bow; Olivia Vore of Burwell; Shyanne Sutton of Genoa; Mikayla Strickland of North Loup; and Melanie Vanosdall of Scotia.
