Madison Gerken is active in One Act, speech, youth group, cross country and track and field. She is a member of student council, National Honor Society, cheerleading, band, FCA, FFA, Hope Squad and flag corp. She received the Lincoln Journal Star Academic All State for girls cross country and track and field.

Gerken plans to attend college and receive her undergraduate degree in pre-medical and then attend medical school to earn a master’s degree. She would like to become a physician’s assistant and work in rural areas.