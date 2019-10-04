Madison Gerken of McCool Junction Public Schools was crowned the 2019 Miss Harvest of Harmony Friday at the Harvest of Harmony Pageant.
Gerken is active in one-act plays, speech, youth group, cross country and track and field. She is a member of student council, National Honor Society, cheerleading, band, FCA, FFA, Hope Squad and flag corps at her school.
Her plans after high school include seeking a pre-medical undergraduate degree and then attending medical school to earn a master’s degree. She intends to become a physician assistant and work in rural areas.
Gerken will ride in the Harvest of Harmony Parade Saturday morning, along with the 27 other contestants.
Runners-up in the pageant were Lacey Hoffman of Giltner Public Schools, first runner-up; Anna Johnson of Aurora High School, second runner-up; Hannah French of Axtell Community Schools, third runner-up; and Hailey Bixler of Neligh-Oakdale Schools, fourth runner-up.
Miss Aurora, Anna Johnson, was also named Miss Congeniality.
