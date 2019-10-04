Madison Gerken - McCool Junction Public Schools

Madison Gerken is active in One Act, speech, youth group, cross country and track and field. She is a member of student council, National Honor Society, cheerleading, band, FCA, FFA, Hope Squad and flag corp. She received the Lincoln Journal Star Academic All State for girls cross country and track and field.

Gerken plans to attend college and receive her undergraduate degree in pre-medical and then attend medical school to earn a master’s degree. She would like to become a physician’s assistant and work in rural areas.

Madison Gerken of McCool Junction Public Schools was crowned the 2019 Miss Harvest of Harmony Friday at the Harvest of Harmony Pageant.

Gerken will ride in the Harvest of Harmony Parade Saturday morning, along with the 27 other contestants.

Runners-up in the pageant were Lacey Hoffman of Giltner Public Schools, first runner-up; Anna Johnson of Aurora High School, second runner-up; Hannah French of Axtell Community Schools, third runner-up; and Hailey Bixler of Neligh-Oakdale Schools, fourth runner-up.

Miss Aurora, Anna Johnson, was also named Miss Congeniality.

