Grand Island Public Schools middle-school students were able to learn more about inventions and how to work as a team during a camp this week.
As part of its Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) grant, the district hosted an invention camp for students at Barr and Walnut middle schools at the latter.
GIPS received the seven-year grant in October 2018 to help students prepare for post-secondary education. It totals $6.04 million, but with in-kind contributions and partner matches, the total impact is $13.67 million. Westridge Middle School did not qualify for the grant programs. In order to qualify, schools must have a certain percentage of low-income students.
Anya Covarrubias, STEM content instructional coach for GEAR UP, said throughout the week of the invention camp, students created a video game and made mini robots. The students were expected to program their robots and show them off to their families Friday afternoon.
“We have an inventors’ table where there are little motors, batteries, LED lights, gears, copper wire with tape on the other side for circuitry and hot glue guns,” Covarrubias said. “They can use any of that for what they want to do. The sky is the limit.”
She said the middle-schoolers who attended the invention camp were divided into groups in which they had to engineer an idea, build a prototype and present it to the entire camp.
“They tell us how much it costs and actually had to buy some of their advertising with fake money and we write them personal checks,” Covarrubias said. “We also talked about patents and trademarks.”
During Thursday’s camp session, 17 students worked to brainstorm ideas for, and create, a video game focused on health and wellness.
Covarrubias said the topics varied and could focus on areas such as environmental science, drug prevention, anti-bullying, depression and disease prevention.
“Right now, we are creating a video game and we have to make an outline of what it is going to be about. Then we sketch it out on paper, make it and present it,” said incoming seventh-grader Omar Martinez. “We are learning to create things and we all have some roles. We decide who is the best at doing what, then you team up with somebody else to create these things. I have learned how to speak and how to work with a team.”
Covarrubias said students learned engineering skills and were able to “really think about” technology and innovation. They also used a number of real-life skills, including marketing, sales and interviewing.
“So they are getting really practical things mixed in,” she said. “There is even some art as the kids are drawing these elaborate logos and really getting creative as far as trying to make their packaging look cool. They are thinking in a way that they are not necessarily trained to think in school.”
Incoming Barr seventh-grader Mistica Ramos said she had “a lot of fun” at invention camp and learned a number of things at it.
“I have learned that working with people might be hard, but it is fun,” Ramos said.
Covarrubias said GEAR UP hopes to host the invention camp again next year.