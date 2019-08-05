In the summer of 2010, 9-year-old me was determined to ride every roller coaster at the Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City, Mo. I promised myself that I would finally graduate from Camp Snoopy, a section filled with kiddie rides and characters from the Peanuts Gang. It was time for Linus to let go of his beloved blanket, and for me to say farewell to carousels and bouncy houses.
I dragged my poor dad onto every death-defying machine ... all except for one. The Mamba. Two looming hills, one towering at 205 feet, cast ominous shadows over the joyous activities of Worlds of Fun. A spiral helix slithered under beams that seemed low enough to rip off the raised arms of passengers. Finally, a sinister plunge caused the conjoined cars to reach a maximum speed of 75 mph.
I took one look at that nightmare, and naturally, my will to live steered me away.
“One more left, Grace,” urged Dad as his battered body nudged me toward the Mamba’s entrance with a picture of a menacing, long-fanged snake wrapped around the logo.
“Actually, I don’t think I’m tall enough, Dad,” I gulped, scraping around my brain for excuses. Little did I know, that the height requirement sign of 48 inches stood smugly by my side to betray me.
“I thought you wanted to go on all of the rides,” he reminded me.
When I refused to budge, he checked the time and sighed.
“Well, let’s head back to Camp Snoopy to meet up with your mom and sisters then.”
The viper sniggered maniacally as I cowered away. During my walk of shame to Camp Snoopy, Dad guilt-tripped me mercilessly.
“Come on, Grace. It’d be a fun memory for us to share before you grow up,” he pleaded, strategically sowing his seeds of doubt. “Someday, you’ll come back here and remember going on the biggest roller coaster with your dad. You can’t replace those good times.”
Thus, began the agonizing wait in the Mamba’s line of lambs being led to the slaughter with the shrieks of plummeting passengers as our soundtrack. A group of rowdy young men horsed around and laughed loudly behind us. One of them asked my dad what was wrong with his petrified daughter. After Dad explained the situation, the gentleman kneeled down and reassured me that I would survive. The surrounding Mamba enthusiasts pumped me up the entire time.
I enjoyed that rambunctious party, which reminded me of a colorful box of crayons. Unfortunately, I was the stone-faced, gray crayon, writing my will and saying the Hail Mary under my breath.
Eventually, I was strapped into the last vehicle I might ever sit in, clenching Dad’s hand in a death grip.
“We’re gonna’ take you all the way to the top, like it’s never gonna’ stop, and then we’ll drop you like it’s hot,” boomed the ride operator.
People simultaneously clapped twice and hissed, finishing with their fingers in a bent peace sign position, like the fangs of a snake.
“(Boom, boom) Hisssss.”
As the vehicle clattered upward, I noted the wide gap between my bird legs and the lap bar. The panic settled in and tears began trickling down my cheeks.
Before Dad could comfort me, we nose-dived down the first mountain, leaving my soul behind to linger 205 feet above us. I choked on sobs while laughter bellowed out of my dad.
“I HATE YOOOOOU!” I screamed down the second hill.
The sheer momentum caused white pinpoints of light to cloud my vision. The metal rods flashed around me like glinting teeth.
I will admit that I bawled uncontrollably until the operator announced, “Welcome back, survivors. Did you enjoy the ride?”
“Noooo!” I tried to protest against the cheers, but it just came out as hysterical squeaks.
“She made it!” someone hollered from the crowd, gesturing toward the blubbering, traumatized girl.
“Oh yeah!”
Vocal hoots and hollers filled the loading station. Everyone applauded me as I stumbled out of the coaster with snot, drool, and tears staining my scared expression.
Recently, my family returned to Kansas City (with a few more kids in tow), and I tackled the Mamba once again. Cracking down on my fears turned out to be one of my favorite memories with my dad.
Over the course of life, we experience laughter and tragedy similar to the pathway of (dare I use the cliché analogy) a roller coaster. “Mamba Mentality” is “... a constant quest to try to be better today than you were yesterday,” according to Kobe Bryant. Emotional roller coasters teach us to hold close the memories we make, the lives we touch, and the fears we ___________. (I encourage you to read the first letter of the last eight sentences to form the final word. The final word in my previous article was “goodbye.”)
Grace McDonald recently graduated from Centura High School.