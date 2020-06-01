Quarantine has been a lot of things, but, above all, it has given every one of us the opportunity to have new experiences.
Over the past several weeks, I have taken it upon myself to experience two new activities: gardening and cooking. Although not particularly competent with either undertaking, I have stretched my experiences, extended my mind and expanded my abilities because I decided that I wanted to switch up my routine. Despite the stressful period of time we are currently undergoing, there is something so sweet and simple about going back to our roots, as I learned during my interesting gardening experience.
While I prepared to plant my odd assortment of vegetables, I had to remove a section of sod, which I learned is a rather tedious activity. The sod was much heavier than I had imagined, so I was not entirely prepared for how strenuous the task would prove to be. The hot sun also bore down on me, making an already difficult activity even more grueling.
As my mom and I worked to remove the sod and plant our garden, she continuously reminded me that my ancestors were tough. I came from generations of farmers; they were people who knew hard work. Honestly, though, I felt as if I literally had to dig deep to find my roots.
It took hours until we finally finished planting our garden, but, when it was done, I felt accomplished. Sure, I had managed to transform only a small 3-foot square into a garden, but it will, at the very most, provide me with enough vegetables for one meal. Personally, I think that is a pretty big accomplishment. It was the effort and not the potential outcome that made me feel accomplished.
Luckily, my cuisine creations went far better than my gardening, excluding the part where I tried to mix frozen turkey, microwave tin foil, and either overcook or undercook everything I made.
Again, though, I have been putting in the effort and trying new activities, giving me a feeling of accomplishment even if the product does not meet the expectations. These past few weeks have been filled with similar new experiences because I wanted to end the repetitiveness and the routine, regardless of whether or not the outcome is exceptional. Whenever we decide to experience something different, mistakes are a natural part of the learning process and should not be deterring.
New experiences are vital for us because they require us to open our minds and to shut down our fears and our worries. When we step out of our comfort zones and into the unknown, the rigid structure of routine crumbles, giving way to new adventures and to new ways of thinking.
Experiences require us to dig deep and to cook up a good time; I took this quite literally, but new experiences can vary in appearance. They do not have a single definition. They do not have to be life-changing or inspirational. Instead, they can just be a simple moment in which you set aside time to change your routine and break up the stiff daily structure that we know all too well.
Simply put, we don’t have to experience life the same way every day.
In a New York Times article entitled “Why Trying New Things Is So Hard to Do,” the author, Sendhil Mullainathan, explained that we continue to follow the same routine because it is habitual, easy, and, even though the potential gains far outweigh the limited downside, natural. When we know what to expect, we feel more comfortable. Thus, we feel less inclined to try new experiences because they don’t fit in with our habitual lifestyles.
However, breaking the routine and experiencing something new can broaden our mindset. Habits hold power over us, and, sometimes, that can be a good thing. Nonetheless, when we allow habits to create a monotonous rhythm, we lose the sense of novelty that our lives should hold. New experiences are powerful teachers, providing us with a chance to grow and giving us insight into the unknown.
Experience teaches us what comfort never told us existed.
