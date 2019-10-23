Lt. Gov. Mike Foley was able to get a look at how Career Pathways Institute and Grand Island Public Schools is preparing students for manufacturing careers during a tour Wednesday morning.
As a build up to National Apprenticeship Week activities Nov. 11-17, Foley is touring Youth Registered Apprenticeship programs this month, including those at CPI.
Foley said for decades, the state has encouraged students to obtain a traditional four-year degree, but has come to realize some students can attend a community college to land a career in manufacturing with great pay and benefits that better matches their skill sets.
“Some students are much more hands-on oriented — that’s what their skill set is — and there are some fabulous jobs in Nebraska that are unfilled,” he said. “We have 100,000 Nebraskans working in high-tech manufacturing; it is a growing sector of the economy and we want to build it. There are great jobs and benefits in that sector.”
Senior David Theesen gave Foley and other community representatives a tour of the manufacturing pathway at CPI Wednesday where he demonstrated how he uses a CNC mill. Theesen is an apprentice with Case IH in Grand Island. CNH Industrial America in Grand Island is an approved U.S. Department of Labor Youth Registered Apprenticeship program in partnership with CPI.
Theesen said seniors in the manufacturing pathway learn some coding to learn how to operate the CNC mill. Foley asked Theesen how many students are in the CNC milling classes. He said there are 13 students between the morning and afternoon classes.
During the tour, Theesen was asked what got him interested in a manufacturing career. He said he toured CPI in eighth-grade and a teacher there told him that the field would allow him to “make money and have fun,” which piqued his interest and later opened doors for him.
Foley said getting young people interested in manufacturing at a young age is crucial in filling manufacturing jobs and to the overall success of the state’s economy.
“For a very young person, they can go through this program at CPI and then go to a community college,” he said. “They can step right into a high-paying job with a great career path. Plus, it keeps them in Nebraska. He (Theesen) was an eighth-grader and said, ‘Oh my gosh, this is fun.’ He will be a great contributor to Nebraska.”
Theesen said his five-year plan is to attend Central Community College after graduation and then work for Case IH.
Foley asked Theesen how many hours a week he currently works at Case IH as part of the Youth Registered Apprenticeship program. He said during the summer, he worked from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, but currently works every other day from 6:30 to 11 a.m. due to school.
When asked by Foley how he is able to do this with school, Theesen said he has a few open blocks at the beginning of the day which allows him to work at Case IH for a few hours.
Foley also toured the aviation pathway at CPI during his tour Wednesday morning. Dan Phillips, GIPS director of innovation for college and career readiness, told him that the flight simulators in the pathway are Federal Aviation Administration-certified and allow students to log the flight time necessary to obtain their pilot certification.
Phillips said there are some schools in the southern and southeastern United States that offer the opportunity for students to experience flight simulators and to build a plane, like at CPI. However, he said CPI is unique to Nebraska and the Midwest in providing this opportunity to students.
Phillips told Foley that he expects the aviation pathway to be a “hot program.” He said some students who wanted to sign up for the automotive pathway but were unable to due to space ended up in the aviation pathway and have learned a similar skill set they have come to enjoy.
“There aren’t any students who have any regrets about not being able to get into the automotive pathway and being a part of the aviation pathway,” Phillips said.
In addition to GIPS, Phillips said CPI has students from Northwest High School, Grand Island Central Catholic and Heartland Lutheran High School who take classes at the building. He added one student commutes from Hordville daily to take welding and aviation courses there.
“It has been a great partnership to allow students that opportunity,” he said.
At the end of the tour, Foley said he was impressed with CPI and what opportunities it provides to not only GIPS students, but to “the wider community.”
“It is wonderful that CPI is going to open the eyes of so many students to all these career paths that they never thought about before and get them excited about it,” he said. “This is just a wonderful asset to not only GIPS, but to the wider community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.