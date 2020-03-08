In light of the spread of COVID-19 across Nebraska, local schools say they are taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Grand Island Central Catholic said in a Facebook post that the school’s administration is in close contact with the Central District Health Department, the Nebraska Department of Education and other agencies to monitor the spread of the coronavirus.
“We will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds,” GICC said. “At this time, there is no change to any school plans going forward.”
Heartland Lutheran said it is also monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the area. The school said that if the situation presents a danger to the school community, it will “take action to mitigate any potential effects from the virus.”
Heartland Lutheran encouraged students and parents to “remain calm” and to wash their hands.
In a letter to students, Central Community College President Matt Gotschall said the college continues to watch for the local impact and/or spread of the novel coronavirus. He said CCC is working with local public health organizations to “monitor, educate and prepare for situations that may impact our students, employees and college operations.”
Gotschall said that while the coronavirus is currently considered a minimum risk for community spread at its campuses, CCC campus presidents and learning center administrators will be receiving materials to distribute if, or as, the risk escalates.
CCC encourages students who think they may be experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus to contact their personal healthcare provider or their local health department. The college also recommends students wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, avoid touching their face, and to clean and disinfect frequently-touched items.
