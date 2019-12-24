Dear Santa,
It is time to write you a letter. I am Kinsley, 23 mo. I want Legos and Etch a Sketch.
Please remember Mason, Regan, Charley and Layton. Also all my BIG Kid friends at Mar’s. They are always so mice to me when they to Mar’s. Ava, Addysen, Cael, Coye, Cain and Alyvia.
Cookies and milk for you.
Love, Kinsley
Dear Santa,
It I sent live rell home with out you Please can you get my prsents this is my Christmas list
Dipers for Addelyn charger for my tablet three picher farms night light frozen II Disney collection frizen 2 sockes easel three notebooks for my spelling thank you have a nice flight.
Love, Brilyn Kartee Wieck
Dear Santa,
My name is Remington Stutzman. I am 3 years old. I’ve been trying real hard to be a good boy. I recently became a BIG brother. My brother’s name is Maverick and he is 1 month old. He is the best gift ever! I would like some trains, tractors and dinosaurs. My baby brother would probably like some stuffed animals, books and blankets. I will have my mommy and daddy leave you some cookies and milk. Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Remington and Maverick
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year and can I pleas have a nain maker. And can I have lots of julury with a Julie box. Can I pleas have a kid book.
Love, Kimber Fowler, 5 years old
Dear Santa,
Can I have a thnos glove and a realy big lego set with a grifen and lots of the new treasure aliens and a kings gold one and a PS4
Love, Hunter Marshaal Fowler
Dear Santa,
My name is Jacob and I am 4 years old. Can you bring presents to me please? I want Hocans boxing gloves and a bag, a dinosaur puzzle, and Legos to make Jurassic Park and a dinosaur puppet.
I will leave you some cookies and a present. Thank you Santa.
Love, Jacob Acosta
Hi Santa,
My name is Brock and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like you to bring me a bucking bronco to rope my bull, a present police helicopter that has a button to make it fly by itself, a basketball hoop and ball, a robot tower and a pair of hiking boots so I can go hiking with my daddy. i love being outside at our new farm and playing with my little brother. Could you bring him some toys too, please? i know that you know I’ve been good since you can see me right now. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Brock
Dear Santa,
I would like LOL dolls and Ryan toys, slime blasters and one of Aunt Jaimes’ kitties. I have been a good girl this year. I will leave your Reindeer some carrots and some cookies and milk for you.
Love, Vaida
Hi Santa,
My name is Marek. I am 1 year old and my big brother is helping me write this. For Christmas he thinks i would like a gumball machine, a new kitchen center, a pair of hiking boots so I can go hiking with him and my daddy. I really like his cuddle fox and would really like one for myself and maybe a big boy potty. I also really like snacks so if you could drop a few extras in my stocking I would love that! Merry Christmas to you and the elves!
Love, Marek
