Dear Santa,
My name is: Aramy
and I am 4 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Elsa Makeup, new mermaid castle, doll, reindeer toy, butterfly costume
Love, Aramy
Dear Santa,
My name is: Mia
and I am 4 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Scissors, unicorn, train
Love, Mia
Dear Santa,
My name is: Joseline
and I am 3 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Hairbows, kitty, dolls
Love, Joseline
Dear Santa,
My name is: A’miah
and I am 4 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Colors & coloring book, books
Love, A’miah
Dear Santa,
My name is: Scarlette
and I am 3 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Balloons, swimming pool, colors & coloring book, surprise (LOL)
Love, Scarlette
Dear Santa,
My name is: Alexandria
and I am 3 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Farm house, LOL’s, vamperina house, puppy, paw patrol
Love, Alexandria
Dear Santa,
My name is: Macie
and I am 3 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Storybooks and colored pencils, baby doll
Love, Macie
Dear Santa,
My name is: Brantley
and I am 3 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Power Rangers – red & blue ones.
Love, Brantley
Dear Santa,
My name is: Emilie
and I am 3 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Storybooks, kitchen, new baby and clothes
Love, Emilie
Dear Santa,
My name is: Noah D
and I am 3 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A firetruck and blocks
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
My name is: Analina
and I am 4 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Colored paper, baby doll
Love, Analina
Dear Santa,
My name is: Athena
and I am 5 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Unicorn, LOL doll, watch, chipmunk stuffed toy, stuffed caterpillar
Love, Athena
Dear Santa,
My name is: Noah S
and I am 4 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Luigis mansion, Scoobie Doo mansion & a MindCraft hat
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
My name is: Racin
and I am 4 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Monster trucks, pretend puppy and some little cars.
Love, Racin
Dear Santa,
My name is: Xavier
and I am 5 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Mask w/gloves, robot, bumblebee robot, ninja mask
Love, Xavier
Dear Santa,
My name is: Daleyza
and I am 5 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Baby doll, play-doh, new book, new toys
Love, Daleyza
Dear Santa,
My name is: Riplea
and I am 5 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Snow globe, Frozen stuffed toys, Horse, Make-up, Kitchen set – table & chairs
Love, Riplea
Dear Santa,
My name is: Nathaly
and I am 4 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Peppa Pig stuff, new toys, supermarket play thing
Love, Nathaly
Dear Santa,
My name is: Paislee
and I am 5 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Doll, new blanket and pillow, fuffly animals, make up
Love, Paislee
Dear Santa,
My name is: Lillian
and I am 5 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Doll, Fluffy Squirrel, Markers, Fluffy stsuff toys, Make up
Love, Lillian
Dear Santa,
My name is: Brielle
and I am 5 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Barbie, Baby Doll, LOL Doll
Love, Brielle
Dear Santa,
My name is: Oliver
and I am 4 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: New Bicycle, blocks, toy kitchen
Love, Oliver
Dear Santa,
My name is: Jackson
and I am 5 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Dirt bike, remote controller, a new santa, dog & bicycle
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
My name is: Basley
and I am 4 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Horse, make up, spirt doll
Love, Basley
Dear Santa,
My name is: Indi
and I am 5 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Chrisoff from Frozen & Friends, make up, kitchen set, ice cream shop, santa set
Love, Indi
Dear Santa,
My name is: Ximena
and I am 5 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Barbie Doll, Baby Alive, Kitchen Set, Make up
Love, Ximena
Dear Santa,
My name is: Amelia
and I am 3 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Robot horse and baby shark
Love, Amelia
Dear Santa,
My name is: Elli
and I am 3 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Bib in a bottle and a kit set
Love, Elli
Dear Santa,
My name is: Ava
and I am 3 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A new tablet, Happy Christmas Santa
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
My name is: Amaya
and I am 3 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A robot because Andre’ doesn’t share his. I want a new computer
Love, Amaya
Dear Santa,
My name is: Paityn
and I am 4 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Babies and baby clothes and also a baby pack and play
Love, Paityn
Dear Santa,
My name is: Maddix
and I am 3 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: New Jordans. I would like RC cars and a new shower
Love, Maddix
Dear Santa,
My name is: Demetrius
and I am 4 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A car that is fast and a new toy … Thank you Santa
Love, Demetrius
Dear Santa,
My name is: Ellie
and I am 4 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Some big dolls and a creepy baby. I will leave you some cookies
Love, Ellie
Dear Santa,
My name is: Ariella
and I am 4 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Singing dollies and pink and purple cars
Love, Ariella
Dear Santa,
My name is: Lucas
and I am 5 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Lego’s spiderman, black panther legos, black panther outfit, turtle toys
Love, Lucas
Dear Santa,
My name is: Kynlee
and I am 5 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: All Well Dolls & Doll House, Headband with kitty ears, New cup for Mom & Dad
Love, Kynlee
Dear Santa,
My name is: Brekken
and I am 5 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Toy motorcycle with a battery, police officer costume
Love, Brekken
Dear Santa,
My name is: Logunn
and I am 5 years old.
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: New Truck, Batman watch, new toy
Love, Logunn
Dear Santa,
My name is: Shane
I’m 5 years old
For Christmas, please bring me: Lego’s
Love, Shane
Dear Santa,
My name is: Jacob
I’m 5 years old
For Christmas, please bring me: Paw Patrol, Chase and all the pups
Love, Jacob
Dear Santa,
My name is: Chevt
I’m 4 years old
For Christmas, please bring me: Car with a remote that changes to a robot
Love, Chevt
Dear Santa,
My name is: Dalton
I’m 4 years old
For Christmas, please bring me: Batman vehicle, trolls
Love, Dalton
Dear Santa,
My name is: Zoey
I’m 4 years old
For Christmas, please bring me: Lamby with a shake around the head
Love, Zoey
Dear Santa,
My name is: Moises
I’m 4 years old
For Christmas, please bring me: Monster truck cars and play set
Love, Moises
Dear Santa,
My name is: Tristan
I’m 5 years old
For Christmas, please bring me: Bug kit, bell for the door, paw patrol with cars
Love, Tristan
Dear Santa,
My name is: Ari
I’m 4 years old
For Christmas, please bring me: Race track
Love, Ari
Dear Santa,
My name is: Raelynn
I’m 4 years old
For Christmas, please bring me: Dollies and dresses
Love, Raelynn
Dear Santa,
My name is: Xavier
I’m 5 years old
For Christmas, please bring me: Power ranger toys and ninja toys
Love, Xavier
Dear Santa,
My name is: Kennedy
I’m 5 years old
For Christmas, please bring me: Rapunzel doll a really big one, ice cream truck
Love, Kennedy
Dear Santa,
My name is: Carter
I’m 4 years old
For Christmas, please bring me: Big Blue Power Ranger, Toy Ice Cream Truck, cop motorcycle with batteries
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
My name is: Mia
I’m 4 years old
For Christmas, please bring me: Scissors, Unicorn, train
Love, Mia
Dear Santa,
My name is: Owen
I’m 5 years old
For Christmas, please bring me: Presents
Love, Owen
Dear Santa,
My name is: Harvey
I’m 4 years old
For Christmas, please bring me: New scissors, new toothbrush
Love, Harvey
Dear Santa,
My name is: Gracelyn
I’m 3 years old
For Christmas, please bring me: Baby dolls and strollers
Love, Gracelyn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.