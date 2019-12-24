Dear Santa,

My name is: Aramy

and I am 4 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Elsa Makeup, new mermaid castle, doll, reindeer toy, butterfly costume

Love, Aramy

Dear Santa,

My name is: Mia

and I am 4 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Scissors, unicorn, train

Love, Mia

Dear Santa,

My name is: Joseline

and I am 3 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Hairbows, kitty, dolls

Love, Joseline

Dear Santa,

My name is: A’miah

and I am 4 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Colors & coloring book, books

Love, A’miah

Dear Santa,

My name is: Scarlette

and I am 3 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Balloons, swimming pool, colors & coloring book, surprise (LOL)

Love, Scarlette

Dear Santa,

My name is: Alexandria

and I am 3 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Farm house, LOL’s, vamperina house, puppy, paw patrol

Love, Alexandria

Dear Santa,

My name is: Macie

and I am 3 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Storybooks and colored pencils, baby doll

Love, Macie

Dear Santa,

My name is: Brantley

and I am 3 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Power Rangers – red & blue ones.

Love, Brantley

Dear Santa,

My name is: Emilie

and I am 3 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Storybooks, kitchen, new baby and clothes

Love, Emilie

Dear Santa,

My name is: Noah D

and I am 3 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A firetruck and blocks

Love, Noah

Dear Santa,

My name is: Analina

and I am 4 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Colored paper, baby doll

Love, Analina

Dear Santa,

My name is: Athena

and I am 5 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Unicorn, LOL doll, watch, chipmunk stuffed toy, stuffed caterpillar

Love, Athena

Dear Santa,

My name is: Noah S

and I am 4 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Luigis mansion, Scoobie Doo mansion & a MindCraft hat

Love, Noah

Dear Santa,

My name is: Racin

and I am 4 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Monster trucks, pretend puppy and some little cars.

Love, Racin

Dear Santa,

My name is: Xavier

and I am 5 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Mask w/gloves, robot, bumblebee robot, ninja mask

Love, Xavier

Dear Santa,

My name is: Daleyza

and I am 5 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Baby doll, play-doh, new book, new toys

Love, Daleyza

Dear Santa,

My name is: Riplea

and I am 5 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Snow globe, Frozen stuffed toys, Horse, Make-up, Kitchen set – table & chairs

Love, Riplea

Dear Santa,

My name is: Nathaly

and I am 4 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Peppa Pig stuff, new toys, supermarket play thing

Love, Nathaly

Dear Santa,

My name is: Paislee

and I am 5 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Doll, new blanket and pillow, fuffly animals, make up

Love, Paislee

Dear Santa,

My name is: Lillian

and I am 5 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Doll, Fluffy Squirrel, Markers, Fluffy stsuff toys, Make up

Love, Lillian

Dear Santa,

My name is: Brielle

and I am 5 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Barbie, Baby Doll, LOL Doll

Love, Brielle

Dear Santa,

My name is: Oliver

and I am 4 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: New Bicycle, blocks, toy kitchen

Love, Oliver

Dear Santa,

My name is: Jackson

and I am 5 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Dirt bike, remote controller, a new santa, dog & bicycle

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

My name is: Basley

and I am 4 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Horse, make up, spirt doll

Love, Basley

Dear Santa,

My name is: Indi

and I am 5 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Chrisoff from Frozen & Friends, make up, kitchen set, ice cream shop, santa set

Love, Indi

Dear Santa,

My name is: Ximena

and I am 5 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Barbie Doll, Baby Alive, Kitchen Set, Make up

Love, Ximena

Dear Santa,

My name is: Amelia

and I am 3 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Robot horse and baby shark

Love, Amelia

Dear Santa,

My name is: Elli

and I am 3 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Bib in a bottle and a kit set

Love, Elli

Dear Santa,

My name is: Ava

and I am 3 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A new tablet, Happy Christmas Santa

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

My name is: Amaya

and I am 3 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A robot because Andre’ doesn’t share his. I want a new computer

Love, Amaya

Dear Santa,

My name is: Paityn

and I am 4 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Babies and baby clothes and also a baby pack and play

Love, Paityn

Dear Santa,

My name is: Maddix

and I am 3 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: New Jordans. I would like RC cars and a new shower

Love, Maddix

Dear Santa,

My name is: Demetrius

and I am 4 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A car that is fast and a new toy … Thank you Santa

Love, Demetrius

Dear Santa,

My name is: Ellie

and I am 4 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Some big dolls and a creepy baby. I will leave you some cookies

Love, Ellie

Dear Santa,

My name is: Ariella

and I am 4 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Singing dollies and pink and purple cars

Love, Ariella

Dear Santa,

My name is: Lucas

and I am 5 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Lego’s spiderman, black panther legos, black panther outfit, turtle toys

Love, Lucas

Dear Santa,

My name is: Kynlee

and I am 5 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: All Well Dolls & Doll House, Headband with kitty ears, New cup for Mom & Dad

Love, Kynlee

Dear Santa,

My name is: Brekken

and I am 5 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Toy motorcycle with a battery, police officer costume

Love, Brekken

Dear Santa,

My name is: Logunn

and I am 5 years old.

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: New Truck, Batman watch, new toy

Love, Logunn

Dear Santa,

My name is: Shane

I’m 5 years old

For Christmas, please bring me: Lego’s

Love, Shane

Dear Santa,

My name is: Jacob

I’m 5 years old

For Christmas, please bring me: Paw Patrol, Chase and all the pups

Love, Jacob

Dear Santa,

My name is: Chevt

I’m 4 years old

For Christmas, please bring me: Car with a remote that changes to a robot

Love, Chevt

Dear Santa,

My name is: Dalton

I’m 4 years old

For Christmas, please bring me: Batman vehicle, trolls

Love, Dalton

Dear Santa,

My name is: Zoey

I’m 4 years old

For Christmas, please bring me: Lamby with a shake around the head

Love, Zoey

Dear Santa,

My name is: Moises

I’m 4 years old

For Christmas, please bring me: Monster truck cars and play set

Love, Moises

Dear Santa,

My name is: Tristan

I’m 5 years old

For Christmas, please bring me: Bug kit, bell for the door, paw patrol with cars

Love, Tristan

Dear Santa,

My name is: Ari

I’m 4 years old

For Christmas, please bring me: Race track

Love, Ari

Dear Santa,

My name is: Raelynn

I’m 4 years old

For Christmas, please bring me: Dollies and dresses

Love, Raelynn

Dear Santa,

My name is: Xavier

I’m 5 years old

For Christmas, please bring me: Power ranger toys and ninja toys

Love, Xavier

Dear Santa,

My name is: Kennedy

I’m 5 years old

For Christmas, please bring me: Rapunzel doll a really big one, ice cream truck

Love, Kennedy

Dear Santa,

My name is: Carter

I’m 4 years old

For Christmas, please bring me: Big Blue Power Ranger, Toy Ice Cream Truck, cop motorcycle with batteries

Love, Carter

Dear Santa,

My name is: Mia

I’m 4 years old

For Christmas, please bring me: Scissors, Unicorn, train

Love, Mia

Dear Santa,

My name is: Owen

I’m 5 years old

For Christmas, please bring me: Presents

Love, Owen

Dear Santa,

My name is: Harvey

I’m 4 years old

For Christmas, please bring me: New scissors, new toothbrush

Love, Harvey

Dear Santa,

My name is: Gracelyn

I’m 3 years old

For Christmas, please bring me: Baby dolls and strollers

Love, Gracelyn

