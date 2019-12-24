PRE-K
Dear Santa,
My name is: Blayden
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A jumping car, spinning wheel and a trampoline
Love, Blayden
Dear Santa,
My name is: Maklynee
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A trampoline
Love, Maklynee
Dear Santa,
My name is: Briggston
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A big John Deere, and a tractor
Love, Briggston
Dear Santa,
My name is: Logan
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A semi truck, football and hot wheels
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
My name is: Anistyn
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A baby doll and baby bath tub
Love, Anistyn
Dear Santa,
My name is: Trennan
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A doodle sketch board and hot wheels
Love Trennan
Dear Santa,
My name is: Jace
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A monster truck
Love, Jace
Dear Santa,
My name is: Zach
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A payloader, scapebox and a dozer
Love, Zach
Dear Santa,
My name is: Ciara
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Minnie Mouse house and a Elsa helicopter
Love, Ciara
Dear Santa,
My name is: Aiden
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Tractors and a bobcat
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
My name is: Colby
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Catboy car
Love, Colby
Dear Santa,
My name is: Zeke
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A toy instrument, a wood car and sock toy and building tools
Love, Zeke
Dear Santa,
My name is: Rylan
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A mailbox that makes cookies and a candy blaster
Love Rylan
Dear Santa,
My name is: Elliot
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A dump truck and a snow blower
Love, Elliot
Dear Santa,
My name is: Sloane
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A jojo scooter and a robot dog
Love, Sloane
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
My name is: Saige
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Barbie dreamhouse, alphabet letters and a bike with no training wheels
Love, Saige
Dear Santa,
My name is: Landen
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A bike, robot and a pet turkey
Love, Landen
Dear Santa,
My name is: Grae
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Minion stuffy, minion bike and legos
Love, Grae
Dear Santa,
My name is: Braylee
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A Barbie dreamhouse, camera and barbies
Love, Braylee
Dear Santa,
My name is: Tyson
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Camera, rc car, and an rc boat
Love, Tyson
Dear Santa,
My name is: Colten
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Barbie dreamhouse, bike and a robot
Love, Colten
Dear Santa,
My name is: Savannah
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Reindeer, horse and a rug
Love, Savannah
1ST GRADE
Dear Santa,
My name is: Aiden
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Nerf gun, ninja suit, puppy, dirt bike, XBo, Box 360 games, calendar
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
My name is: Brody
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Golden Retriever, cattle truck, kitten, dirt bike, 2 nerf guns
Love, Brody
Dear Santa,
My name is: Caden
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Toy semi, dirt bikes, 8 nerf guns, laptop, phone
Love, Caden
Dear Santa,
My name is: Carly
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Black kitten, Nintendo switch, Barbie floaties, lol doll house, phone, puppy, big bounce house, big LOL box
Love, Carly
Dear Santa,
My name is: Irelynn
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Baby brother, puppy, kitten, phone big LOL doll house, golden retriever
Love, Irelynn
Dear Santa,
My name is: Jaylynn
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Barbie dreamhouse, big LOL dolls, nerf guns
Love, Jaylynn
Dear Santa,
My name is: Keylee
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: LOL doll house, Maltese puppy, bib LOL doll, kitten Cinderella castle, snow
Love, Keylee
Dear Santa,
My name is: Macy
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Barbie floaty, Barbie phones, Barbie suitcase, Barbie Computer
Love, Macy
Dear Santa,
My name is: Nolan
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Dirt Bike, nerf gun, Xbox controller games, calendar
Love, Nolan
Dear Santa,
My name is: Sawyer
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Nerf gun, golden retriever, kitten, football, legos ambulance, firetruck, paint set, Nerf gun bullets
Love, Sawyer
Dear Santa,
My name is: Sophie
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Big LOL doll, Barbie dreamhouse, kitten, puppy, Barbie floaty,baby brother
Love, Sophie
2ND & 3RD GRADES
Dear Santa,
My name is: Ryker
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A robe, ChromeBook laptop and a phone
Love, Ryker
Dear Santa,
My name is: Elsie
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Laptop, camera and a phone case
Love, Elsie
Dear Santa,
My name is: Hadlee
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Ipod, fitbit and an ipod case
Love, Hadlee
Dear Santa,
My name is: Evan
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Pokemon sword and shield, Lego’s and switch controllers
Love, Evan
Dear Santa,
My name is: Brooklyn
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Her own ipod, love and baby elves from Rosie’s belly
Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
My name is: Brexton
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: NERF gun, PS4
Love, Brexton
Dear Santa,
My name is: Sylvia
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: New clothes, shoes and socks
Love, Sylvia
Dear Santa,
My name is: Matthias
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A phone
Love, Matthias
Dear Santa,
My name is: Leah
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A blue and green parrot, orbeez foot massage and sewing machine
Love, Leah
Dear Santa,
My name is: Emma
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A skateboard, Chromebook and a camera
Love, Emma
4TH & 5TH GRADES
Dear Santa,
My name is: Evan
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A bike, Nintendo switch games and world hunger to end
Love, Evan
Dear Santa,
My name is: Remington
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A new under armour sweatshirt, cookies and to spend time with family
Love, Remington
Dear Santa,
My name is: Morgan
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Sewing machine, bean bag chair and also wishes that homeless people had more access to shelter and had food to eat
Love, Morgan
Dear Santa,
My name is: Garret
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Hoverboard and world peace
Love, Garret
Dear Santa,
My name is: Shia
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A computer, basketball and all the animals in the shelter to get treated better
Love, Shia
Dear Santa,
My name is: Chelsi
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A phone and wish for people to be nice
Love, Chelsi
Dear Santa,
My name is: Jaydin
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: PS4 video games and wish for shelter for homeless people
Love, Jaydin
Dear Santa,
My name is: Marena
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A black or white horse, homeless people and animals to get a home
Love, Marena
Dear Santa,
My name is: Addie
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A blue bike with a yellow basket and a cup holder, poll pockets and kind people
Love, Addie
Dear Santa,
My name is: Jazlyn
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A new pair of shoes and for Uncle Brandin to get home safe
Love, Jazlyn
Dear Santa,
My name is: Jeffrey
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A 2ds, yokai watch 3, world peace and no more bad guys
Love, Jeffrey
Dear Santa,
My name is: Jarah
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A bike, a puppy and more kind people
Love, Jarah
Dear Santa,
My name is: Ayva
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A kitten and his uncle gets home safely from the Army
Love, Ayva
Dear Santa,
My name is: Caleo
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Remote control car or drone, lego set, Nintendo switch gift card and to stop world hunger
Love, Caleo
Dear Santa,
My name is: Austin
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: International grease gun, 2019 case ih 6150 combine with 8 row 36” corn head
Love, Austin
Dear Santa,
My name is: Payton
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A phone, ps4 and to get straight A’s and help his grandma
Love, Payton
6TH GRADE
Dear Santa,
My name is: Marissa
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Pokemon games and Nintendo switch
Love, Marissa
Dear Santa,
My name is: Seth
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Green machine, kitten, Nintendo Switch and a mic.
Love, Seth
Dear Santa,
My name is: Aryan
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Nintendo Switch
Love, Aryan
Dear Santa,
My name is: Joseph
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: Nintendo Switch
Love, Joseph
Dear Santa,
My name is: Garrett
This year I have been: Nice
For Christmas please bring me: A phone to contact friends
Love, Garrett
