PRE-K

Dear Santa,

My name is: Blayden

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A jumping car, spinning wheel and a trampoline

Love, Blayden

Dear Santa,

My name is: Maklynee

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A trampoline

Love, Maklynee

Dear Santa,

My name is: Briggston

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A big John Deere, and a tractor

Love, Briggston

Dear Santa,

My name is: Logan

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A semi truck, football and hot wheels

Love, Logan

Dear Santa,

My name is: Anistyn

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A baby doll and baby bath tub

Love, Anistyn

Dear Santa,

My name is: Trennan

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A doodle sketch board and hot wheels

Love Trennan

Dear Santa,

My name is: Jace

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A monster truck

Love, Jace

Dear Santa,

My name is: Zach

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A payloader, scapebox and a dozer

Love, Zach

Dear Santa,

My name is: Ciara

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Minnie Mouse house and a Elsa helicopter

Love, Ciara

Dear Santa,

My name is: Aiden

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Tractors and a bobcat

Love, Aiden

Dear Santa,

My name is: Colby

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Catboy car

Love, Colby

Dear Santa,

My name is: Zeke

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A toy instrument, a wood car and sock toy and building tools

Love, Zeke

Dear Santa,

My name is: Rylan

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A mailbox that makes cookies and a candy blaster

Love Rylan

Dear Santa,

My name is: Elliot

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A dump truck and a snow blower

Love, Elliot

Dear Santa,

My name is: Sloane

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A jojo scooter and a robot dog

Love, Sloane

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

My name is: Saige

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Barbie dreamhouse, alphabet letters and a bike with no training wheels

Love, Saige

Dear Santa,

My name is: Landen

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A bike, robot and a pet turkey

Love, Landen

Dear Santa,

My name is: Grae

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Minion stuffy, minion bike and legos

Love, Grae

Dear Santa,

My name is: Braylee

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A Barbie dreamhouse, camera and barbies

Love, Braylee

Dear Santa,

My name is: Tyson

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Camera, rc car, and an rc boat

Love, Tyson

Dear Santa,

My name is: Colten

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Barbie dreamhouse, bike and a robot

Love, Colten

Dear Santa,

My name is: Savannah

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Reindeer, horse and a rug

Love, Savannah

1ST GRADE

Dear Santa,

My name is: Aiden

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Nerf gun, ninja suit, puppy, dirt bike, XBo, Box 360 games, calendar

Love, Aiden

Dear Santa,

My name is: Brody

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Golden Retriever, cattle truck, kitten, dirt bike, 2 nerf guns

Love, Brody

Dear Santa,

My name is: Caden

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Toy semi, dirt bikes, 8 nerf guns, laptop, phone

Love, Caden

Dear Santa,

My name is: Carly

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Black kitten, Nintendo switch, Barbie floaties, lol doll house, phone, puppy, big bounce house, big LOL box

Love, Carly

Dear Santa,

My name is: Irelynn

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Baby brother, puppy, kitten, phone big LOL doll house, golden retriever

Love, Irelynn

Dear Santa,

My name is: Jaylynn

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Barbie dreamhouse, big LOL dolls, nerf guns

Love, Jaylynn

Dear Santa,

My name is: Keylee

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: LOL doll house, Maltese puppy, bib LOL doll, kitten Cinderella castle, snow

Love, Keylee

Dear Santa,

My name is: Macy

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Barbie floaty, Barbie phones, Barbie suitcase, Barbie Computer

Love, Macy

Dear Santa,

My name is: Nolan

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Dirt Bike, nerf gun, Xbox controller games, calendar

Love, Nolan

Dear Santa,

My name is: Sawyer

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Nerf gun, golden retriever, kitten, football, legos ambulance, firetruck, paint set, Nerf gun bullets

Love, Sawyer

Dear Santa,

My name is: Sophie

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Big LOL doll, Barbie dreamhouse, kitten, puppy, Barbie floaty,baby brother

Love, Sophie

2ND & 3RD GRADES

Dear Santa,

My name is: Ryker

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A robe, ChromeBook laptop and a phone

Love, Ryker

Dear Santa,

My name is: Elsie

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Laptop, camera and a phone case

Love, Elsie

Dear Santa,

My name is: Hadlee

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Ipod, fitbit and an ipod case

Love, Hadlee

Dear Santa,

My name is: Evan

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Pokemon sword and shield, Lego’s and switch controllers

Love, Evan

Dear Santa,

My name is: Brooklyn

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Her own ipod, love and baby elves from Rosie’s belly

Love, Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

My name is: Brexton

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: NERF gun, PS4

Love, Brexton

Dear Santa,

My name is: Sylvia

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: New clothes, shoes and socks

Love, Sylvia

Dear Santa,

My name is: Matthias

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A phone

Love, Matthias

Dear Santa,

My name is: Leah

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A blue and green parrot, orbeez foot massage and sewing machine

Love, Leah

Dear Santa,

My name is: Emma

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A skateboard, Chromebook and a camera

Love, Emma

4TH & 5TH GRADES

Dear Santa,

My name is: Evan

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A bike, Nintendo switch games and world hunger to end

Love, Evan

Dear Santa,

My name is: Remington

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A new under armour sweatshirt, cookies and to spend time with family

Love, Remington

Dear Santa,

My name is: Morgan

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Sewing machine, bean bag chair and also wishes that homeless people had more access to shelter and had food to eat

Love, Morgan

Dear Santa,

My name is: Garret

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Hoverboard and world peace

Love, Garret

Dear Santa,

My name is: Shia

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A computer, basketball and all the animals in the shelter to get treated better

Love, Shia

Dear Santa,

My name is: Chelsi

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A phone and wish for people to be nice

Love, Chelsi

Dear Santa,

My name is: Jaydin

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: PS4 video games and wish for shelter for homeless people

Love, Jaydin

Dear Santa,

My name is: Marena

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A black or white horse, homeless people and animals to get a home

Love, Marena

Dear Santa,

My name is: Addie

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A blue bike with a yellow basket and a cup holder, poll pockets and kind people

Love, Addie

Dear Santa,

My name is: Jazlyn

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A new pair of shoes and for Uncle Brandin to get home safe

Love, Jazlyn

Dear Santa,

My name is: Jeffrey

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A 2ds, yokai watch 3, world peace and no more bad guys

Love, Jeffrey

Dear Santa,

My name is: Jarah

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A bike, a puppy and more kind people

Love, Jarah

Dear Santa,

My name is: Ayva

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A kitten and his uncle gets home safely from the Army

Love, Ayva

Dear Santa,

My name is: Caleo

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Remote control car or drone, lego set, Nintendo switch gift card and to stop world hunger

Love, Caleo

Dear Santa,

My name is: Austin

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: International grease gun, 2019 case ih 6150 combine with 8 row 36” corn head

Love, Austin

Dear Santa,

My name is: Payton

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A phone, ps4 and to get straight A’s and help his grandma

Love, Payton

6TH GRADE

Dear Santa,

My name is: Marissa

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Pokemon games and Nintendo switch

Love, Marissa

Dear Santa,

My name is: Seth

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Green machine, kitten, Nintendo Switch and a mic.

Love, Seth

Dear Santa,

My name is: Aryan

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Nintendo Switch

Love, Aryan

Dear Santa,

My name is: Joseph

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: Nintendo Switch

Love, Joseph

Dear Santa,

My name is: Garrett

This year I have been: Nice

For Christmas please bring me: A phone to contact friends

Love, Garrett

