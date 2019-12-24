1st grade
Dear Santa,
My name is Elizabeth Schenk and I am 6 years old. I live in Cairo, Nebraska. This year I have been good. I have a question for you Santa, how many brothers do you have? Skittle cookies are my favorite Christmas cookies. This year I would like these gifts for Christmas. Roller skates, real elf. Merry Christmas,
Love, Elizabeth Schenk
Dear Santa,
My name is Reagan Parr and I am 6 years old. I live in Boelus Nebraska. This year I have been nice. I have a question for you Santa. What are your brother’s names? Peanut butter cookies are my favorite at Christmas. What is your favorite Christmas cookies? This year I would like these gifts for Christmas. Horse toys, unicorn toys. Santa I would like to know how do your reindeer fly? I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Reagan Ann Parr
Dear Santa,
My name is Presley Beazley and I am 6 years old. This year I have been good. I have a question? What do you do in the summer? Peanut butter kiss cookies are my favorite at Christmas. What is your favorite Christmas cookie? This year I would like these for Christmas. Camera and Owleez. Santa I would like to know why do you eat so much? I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Presley Beazley
Dear Santa,
My name is Mia and I am 7 years old. I live in Cairo, Nebraska. This year I have been kind of good. I have a question for you Santa. What is your brother’s name? M&M cookies are my favorite at Christmas. What is your favorite Christmas cookie? This year I would like these gifts for Christmas: 1. Rismo, 2. Hatchamal. Santa I would like to know who is good. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Mia Moore
Dear Santa,
My name is Olivia Placke and I am 7 years old. I live in St. Libory, Nebraska. I have been nice. I have a question for you Santa. How many elves do you have? Chocolate cookies are my favorite at Christmas. What is your favorite Christmas cookie? This year I would like these gifts for Christmas: 1. Camera with case too. 2. Owleez. Santa I would like to know what would you do if the reindeer didn’t fly?
Love, Olivia Placke
Dear Santa,
My name is Rylee Spotanski and I am 7 years old. I have in Boelus Nebraska. This year I have been nice. I have a question for you Santa. How many elves do you have? Monster cookies are my favorite at Christmas. What is your favorite Christmas cookie? This year I would like these gifts for Christmas hatchamals and roller skates. Santa I would like to know why you have elves? I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Rylee Spotanski
Dear Santa,
My name is Zoey Phelps and I am 7 years old. I live in Cairo, Nebraska. This year I have been good. I have a question for you Santa. Why can’t we see you on Christmas? M&M are my favorite at Christmas. What is your favorite Christmas cookie? This year I would like these gifts for Christmas. 1. Real phone. 2. Nintendo switch. Santa I would like to know why you live in the North Pole? I hope you have a merry Christmas!
Love, Zoey Phelps
Dear Santa,
My name is Miley Myers and I am 7 years old. I live in Dannebrog, Nebraska. This year I have been nice. I have a question for you Santa. How many elves do you have? Sugar cookies are my favorite. What is your favorite Christmas cookie? This year I would like a real elf and unicorn roller skates. I hope you have a merry Christmas.
Love, Miley Myers
Dear Santa,
My name is Malachi and I am 6 years old. I live in Cairo, Nebraska. This year I have been naughty. I have a question for you Santa. How old are you? Chocolate chip cookies are my favorite at Christmas. What is your favorite Christmas cookie? This year I would like these gifts for Christmas. Drone, Nintendo switch. Santa I would like to know why do you wear a hat?
Love, Malachi
Dear Santa,
My name is Danica Lawson and I am 7 years old. I live in Cairo, Nebraska. This year I have been good. I have a question for you Santa. How many brothers do you have? Peanut brittle cookies are my favorite at Christmas. What is your favorite Christmas cookie? This year I would like these gifts for Christmas. 1. Calicocritters. 2. Polaroid. Santa I would like to know why you eat so much? I have you have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Danica Lawson
Dear Santa,
My name is Jonathan Stone and I am 6 years old. I have been nice. I have a question for you Santa. Why do you have magic? Skittle cookies are my favorite at Christmas. What is your favorite Christmas cookie? I like these gifts for Christmas. Toy helicopter and osma. Santa I would like to know why elves have magic? I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Jonathan Stone
Dear Santa,
My name is Carson Tinnell and I am 6 years old. I have been good. I have a question for you Santa. Why do you live at the North Pole? Chocolate chip cookies are my favorite Christmas cookie. This year I would like these gifts for Christmas. Scout elf and an elf on the shelf. Santa I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas.
Love, Carson Tinnell
Dear Santa,
My name is Leo Hardenbrook and I am 6 years old. I live in Dannebrog, Nebraska this year I have been good. I have a question for you. Who are your kids? Sugar cookies are my favorite. What is your favorite cookie for Christmas? This year I would like these gifts for Christmas. Drone and Nintendo switch. Santa I would like to know why your reindeer fly. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Leo Hardenbrook
5th grade
Dear Santa,
It’s me Angelica. This Christmas, I am 8 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time (I think). What I would like most this Christmas is a laptop and a dog. And I promise to leave out cookies for you! I also want legos, the last Dog Man book, hatchimals, dragon stuff and Barbies.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Angelica “Geli” Stienike
P.S. Please say “hi” to Rudolph and Mrs. Claus for me!
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! I have been a good girl this year. Why can’t I visit you? Please come bring me jewelry and jewelry box, friendship bracelet maker and rollerblades.
Love, Tynnlee
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I have been nice this year. How do your reindeer fly? I like to decorate my tree. Please can you bring me some Ipod cases, fake nails and nail polish.
Your friend, Avyn
Dear Santa,
Hello! I have been good this year. How does Rudolph nose light up? Have a safe trip. We will have cookies. Please can you bring me a whiteboard and a big mat for gymnastics and a bike.
Love, Charlotte
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I have been kind this year. What is your favorite part about Christmas? I have good nice friends at school. Please can you bring me acr hogs, zero gravity caser and nerf ultra one.
Sincerely, Jayden
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I have been not too good this year. How can you deliver all the presents in one night? I live on a farm. Please can you bring farmset, remote control ATV and a football.
Love, Kaden
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! I have been good this year! Where is the North Pole? I hope I am on the good list. Please can you bring me the Mosasaurus, the Indominus Rex and the Indoraptor.
Love, Rylan
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I have been kind this year. Is it really you? I can explain. Please can you bring me LOLs, a snow globe and candy land.
Love, Roni
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I have been not too good this year. Do you actually have a Rudolph red nose reindeer? I live on a farm. Please can you bring me a camo blanket, Woody and a 10x10 buck.
Your friend, Tucker
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I have been not too bad this year. Does Rudolph’s nose shine really really bright? Make sure Rudolph’s nose shines when you travel. Please can you bring me a pink bike, and ring like a wedding ring and volleyball.
Love, Maci
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I have been good this year. What cookie do you like? Do you have elves in your shop? Please can you bring me a big bucket of slime a doll and LOL.
Love, Kynslee
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I have been kind this year. Hold old are you? I like Christmas too. Please can you bring me a kitten, bunk bed and a sun catcher.
Your friend, Elise
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I have been polite this year. When is your birthday? Have a happy Christmas. Please can you bring me Jojo stuff, gum and Clue.
Your friend, Addison
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.