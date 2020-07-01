With a smile on his face, Maison Monson, 4, reaches the bottom of a large water slide on opening day at Lincoln Pool on Wednesday in Grand Island. Due to coronavirus concerns, visitors are able to use the pool in two-hour segments allowing lifeguards 20 minutes to disinfect common areas in between segments. Common areas include the locker rooms and surfaces like ladders that lead in and out of the pool or onto a diving board. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Lincoln Pool opened its doors Wednesday for the first time this summer.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Grand Island, both Island Oasis Water Park and Lincoln Pool remained closed through June.
Originally scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend, Facility Manager Diane Miller said concerns about the health and safety of staff and the community caused the opening of Lincoln Pool to be delayed for more than a month, but it is now open.
Recreation Superintendent Jeremy Bachmann said it was important for Lincoln Pool to do what was best for Grand Island.
In order to reopen, Bachmann said, the pool was required, per a state mandate, to limit the number of individuals in the pool to 25% of its normal capacity. For Lincoln Pool, the capacity limitation means only 50 people can use the pool at a time.
To ensure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the pool, Miller said Lincoln Pool instituted an online reservation system in which individuals can reserve a spot within preset two-hour time slots throughout the day.
She said use of the online reservation system is not required, but you can only walk up to the window and pay if the current time slot is not full.
The pool also instituted frequent deep cleaning.
“After two hours, we deep-clean everything for 20 minutes,” Miller said. “At night, we use a heavy-duty disinfectant chemical and let it sit overnight.”
During each 20-minute break, Miller said, the Lincoln Pool staff disinfects the facility.
In addition to the deep cleaning, social distancing is required when not in the water. X’s on the ground and on the stairs for the water slide remind swimmers to maintain a 6-foot social distance.
Miller said the bathhouses at the facility were allowed to remain open; however, the entrance to the pool deck is now a gate on the eastern side of the facility.
Parks and Recreation Aquatics Director Briar Burr said he was unsure at times whether the pool would be able to open.
“It is nice to actually be open,” Burr said. “All of the staff is excited to be open.”
He also said members of the community were eager for the pool to reopen.
“We had people come up to the fence or to the front window and ask us when we would be open,” Burr said.
With no options to cool off and relax outside during one of the warmest Junes on record, Grand Islanders proved Burr right and welcomed the reopening of the pool with excitement.
“It is awesome,” poolgoer Tessa Knots said. “The pool is a great place to bring our kids.”
Knots’ excitement was shared by friend Tara Martinez.
“When Tessa told me the pool was open, I said, ‘We are going!’” Martinez said. “It is something for me to take my four kids to.”
Both women said the reopening of the pool provided their children some normalcy following nationwide stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You can only do so much indoors,” Knots said. “This is probably better than playing on tablets, phones or PS4s.”
Admission for Lincoln Pool is $3 for youths ages 5 to 15 and $4 for adults ages 16+.
