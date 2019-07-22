“Grace, how long is college?” The size of my palms swallowed my younger sister’s dainty fingers as she held my hands in her own.
“It’s usually four years, Mercy,” I answered, swinging our arms back and forth. I tried to tread lightly, remembering her crocodile tears at my high school graduation.
“So I’m in third grade now, and three plus four is seven.” Mercy pursed her lips and let her eyes wander as she visualized the numbers in her head. “So when I’m in seventh grade, you’ll be done with college, and you’ll be back home.” She released a sigh of relief and rested her head against me, her blonde hair brushing against my thigh.
“Well, not exactly,” A fist squeezed my heart. “After college, I’m going to have a job like Dad.”
“I know, but then you’ll come back home after work,” she reasoned, confident in her logic.
“I’ll go to my own home after work,” I clarified. Mercy leaned away to flash me a look of betrayal. “And what if I get married-“
“NO.” Her instantaneous answer was followed by an arched frown that only deepened the dimple in her cheek.
“But what if I meet a prince, Mercy?”
“No.”
“But what if the prince likes you too?
“No.” Mercy was adamant in making sure that I live a life void of adulthood, independence, and love apparently. I learned shortly after that girl in Mercy’s second grade class told her that after I graduate, I would leave forever and Mercy would never see me again.
Of course, I reassured Mercy that I would never cut my family out of my life. She isn’t the only sibling of mine that is sentimental. My five-year-old twin brothers, also do not understand what it means for Gracie to go to college. They know I’m “going to a different school” next year, but they cannot grasp the fact that I won’t be coming home after class.
While Mercy wilts like a flower, Thomas and Perry flush red and flare their nostrils. “Grace! You leaving?!” they’ll yell, outraged. “Why you leaving, Grace?”
After going on a week-long FBLA trip to San Antonio, my brothers’ anxiety skyrocketed when I went out one night. Instead of the red-faced accusations and pouting, the boys were welling up with tears. The corners of Thomas and Perry’s mouths were pointed downward in perfect upside-down ‘u’ shapes. They both puffed out their chests a little to hide the cracking in their voices.
I had given plenty of hugs before buckling up, but Mom knocked on my car window, asking me to come inside once more. Both Thomas and Perry were curled up on the couch with quiet waterfalls rushing down their red cheeks. While they sobbed and sniffled, I embraced them tightly and reassured them that I would be home soon.
When I returned to the car, my sister, Faith, jokingly commented, “Wow, they’ll miss you but not me? Ouch, I see who’s the favorite.”
I wouldn’t say that I’m the favorite, but I’m dreading breaking my siblings’ hearts when I wave farewell to my family in the monstrous white suburban. To the youngest three, I’m a third parent that has changed diapers, read bedtime stories, and admired their artwork.
Faith, the second-oldest, will be losing a chauffeur, teammate, body guard, role model, and friend. Hope, the third-oldest, is the McDonald who always needs hugs to feel loved. Now I regret the times I dismissed Hope’s affection because I’m realizing that someday she won’t be tugging at my arm to embrace me. It’s difficult leaving the parents, brothers, and sisters that taught me how to love others and fight for my beliefs.
Don’t get me wrong! Grace McDonald is beyond excited to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, seek out new opportunities, meet new people, be in the honors program, major in journalism, and prove to her mom that she can do laundry. (Oh I can’t, but I’ll use YouTube.)
Our family members are not childhood toys that we can just bag up for storage or donate to charity. Do not be like Andy in Toy Story 3! Because UNK is only an hour away from my home in Rockville, I can live my own life in college, while returning occasionally to be present for prom dress shopping, music concerts, ball games, and church events.
Yes, 2019 graduates, I know that you are desperate to pursue your dreams, but don’t forget the people who gave you the foundation to dream. Everyone, please remind those who you have left behind or are leaving behind, that there is no such thing as ___________. (I encourage you to read the first letter of the last seven sentences to form the final word. The word in my previous article was “personality”.)
Grace McDonald recently graduated from Centura High School.