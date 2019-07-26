Incoming Cedar Hollow kindergartner Kason Hendricks aimed his water gun at a line of Solo cups Thursday afternoon as he worked to knock down the cups, which represented music rhythms. With each turn, Hendricks worked to knock down as many rhythm values as possible to accumulate points for his team as part of the “water rhythm knock down” event.
The activity was one of many events at the Music Olympics camp held Thursday and Friday. The camp, in its first year, was hosted by Cedar Hollow music teacher Alicia Glaser at her home in northwest Grand Island. She said 12 students, divided into three teams, competed in Olympic events to accumulate enough points to win a gold, silver or bronze medal.
During the Music Olympics Friday morning, kids participated in three Olympic events in Glaser’s backyard. One was the water rhythm knock down event, while the others were the “alphabet dive” and “bean bag rhythm sprint.” In the former event, students jumped into a pool to retrieve letters of the music alphabet — A, B, C, D, E, F or G — to place onto a piano mat on the grass.
In the latter event, the teams grabbed a music rhythm and ran through a sprinkler to see if they had a correct answer. They did this until they had the correct answer.
“In our group, we have one girl who is really good with music notes, so she has been going through the sprinkler because she can run really fast, grab the music note and keep going,” said incoming fourth-grader Miley Edwards.
Hendricks said at the end of the Music Olympics, he was able to receive a medal. As he worked through each activity Friday, he said he hoped his team would earn a gold medal. Glaser said there would be “Olympics fanfare” Friday afternoon with the kids standing on pedestals to receive their respective medals as a team.
Glaser said she started the Music Olympics as a way to get students familiar with music principles and to gain an appreciation for music. She added it is “so important” in giving kids basic music knowledge and music appreciation.
“It is so hard to get kids to understand music theory,” she said. “But for them to have fun with it and know that music can be fun is essential because a lot of kids will start piano and quit because they think it is boring, uninteresting and not fun. If they know that it is fun and that you can have fun with these numbers and letters, and start to create with them, it is just more fun. If it is not fun, they are not going to do it.”
Edwards said she has been taking piano lessons with Glaser since the beginning of summer and that the Music Olympics is a way to learn about music and the piano outside of these lessons.
“A lot of these kids — probably 75% of them here — are going to start piano in the fall,” Glaser said. “They will have that background so they can jump right in and start playing the piano then.”
Glaser said she had two of her older piano students, Addi Gearhart and Katie Lofing, both incoming sixth-graders, help her with the Music Olympics camp Thursday and Friday.
“They are invaluable because I would not be able to run each station and assess what it going on unless they were here,” she said. “They know what they are doing and I can totally trust them. I could not have done this without them.”
Glaser said she hopes to offer the Music Olympics, along with other music-related camps, again next summer.