It was warm enough Friday that no prospective pirate even thought of saying “shiver me timbers.”
Still, 10 kids had fun donning eye patches and bandannas, waving swords around, hunting for treasure and painting parrots and treasure chests.
The big attraction at the pirate-themed camp was easily the sword. The kids loved waving the plastic weapons around and engaging in fake battle. “When do we get our swords?” one boy asked before they were handed out.
The two-hour gathering, known as Black Flag Camp, was presented at Stolley Park by Grand Island Parks and Recreation.
The kids got into it from the beginning. Colton Barton, 7, attached his eye patch so that he could use his “shooting eye.”
Each bandanna was decorated with skulls and cross bones, making the kids look like Oakland Raiders fans.
In one game, called Ships and Sailors, the kids had to follow directions in performing ship-related activities. Those activities included saluting, pretending to row a boat, hitting the deck and acting like a starfish.
They also got down on the ground and acted like a beached whale. In the pegleg portion of the game, the kids stood one leg.
They delivered particularly compelling performances when told to lean overboard and “get sick.”
The kids who were eliminated were told to figuratively walk the plank.
The game was also educational. They learned the definition of bow, stern and port.
The kids also gave themselves pirate names, eight of which began with the rank of Captain. One of the adult leaders, Sky Burger, said she was First Mate, which probably reduced the chances of mutiny.
When Burger asked the kids if they were ready to proceed, they were supposed to answer “Aye-aye, Captain.”
Joden Schumacher, 10, came to the camp because his mom suggested it, and it sounded like fun. Later on, he identified himself as Capt. Jo, “your legendary captain.”
In addition to Burger, the adult leaders were Heath Meier, Jared Bombeck and Kevin Liess.
Near the end of the camp, the kids used maps to seek for treasure.
Much of their joy, though, revolved around the sword. One boy found a second sword, which he stuck in the back of his shirt in case he needed it.
The adult leaders realized the value of the sword. Meier told the kids not to wander too far or he would take away their swords.
One of the youths had to be warned because he was getting a bit overactive.
When having swordfights, Meier said, the kids are told that the swords should connect only with other swords.
Rules like that make it harder to plunder and pillage.