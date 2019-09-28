KEARNEY — Kearney High School, Milford, Ravenna and Bruning-Davenport won top honors in the recent 2019 UNK Band Day Parade competition.
Kearney High School won Class AA, was recognized as the outstanding drum line and won the Sweepstakes Trophy given to the top band overall.
Twenty-three Nebraska bands marched in the University of Nebraska at Kearney parade, which celebrated its 61st year.
Other first-place honors went to Milford, Class B; Ravenna, Class C; and Bruning-Davenport, Class D.
The outstanding color guard award went to Hastings High School.
In the middle school division, first place went to Lexington Middle School.
Among area schools, Hastings High School and Grand Island Senior High placed second and third respectively in Class AA. Amherst placed second in Class C, and Kenesaw placed third in Class D.
Other Central Nebraska schools competing were: Centura, Gibbon and Wood River.
