In many ways, it is never too early for students to start thinking about their post high school plans.
That is evident from the fact Grand Island Senior High has its entire freshman class make a visit to a four-year college campus. “Last year, every freshman went to UNL (University of Nebraska-Lincoln),” said Greg Morrow, GISH assistant principal.
“That’s the plan this year,” said Morrow, who noted that as a large university, UNL has the capacity to give hundreds of high school freshmen a tour.
Melissa Luthi-Placke, a counselor for Senior High’s Academy of Technical Sciences, said she had freshman lunch duty last year, which allowed her to hear freshmen talk about their visit.
“‘Wow, I never thought about seeing myself on that campus.’ ‘I can go stay there.’ ‘I felt O.K.’ ‘I can see myself doing that,’” said Luthi-Placke, describing the comments she overheard. “Nothing replicates that for a kid.”
Andrew Manhart, guidance counselor at Northwest High School, said Northwest follows a similar philosophy, saying “we have every single sophomore go on a two-year (college campus) and four-year (college campus) visit.”
Central Catholic sends its juniors to the University of Nebraska at Kearney, which always hosts high school juniors across the state so they can familiarize themselves with that campus. Julie Hehnke, Central Catholic guidance counselor, said it is difficult to send the entire senior class on a single campus visit. By that time, students are having differing ideas from one another about where they might want to go to school, so students often are divided into a couple of groups to visit different campuses.
As for the idea that it is never too early to think about college, Hehnke said she is working on a program through EducationQuest to send eighth-graders on college campus visits.
Thinking about college early is good, but the junior and senior years of high school are when the rubber hits the road when it comes to college. Among the important milestones on that road is taking the ACT college entrance exam, which many juniors and seniors do multiple times.
Manhart said the philosophy about when to take the ACT for the first time is being impacted by the Nebraska Department of Education’s decision to have all high school juniors take the ACT in April as part of the department’s assessment of student achievement in Nebraska schools.
Manhart said, with that new ACT testing requirement, he feels that “if they’ve taken the appropriate classes to prepare them, why don’t we encourage students to take the ACT the second semester of their sophomore year or first semester of their junior year also (prior to the mandatory April test).”
EducationQuest lays out the necessary coursework in English, math, social sciences, science and world/foreign languages, as well as the necessary degree of rigor for each subject area.
“This is an important test if a student is interested in college,” Manhart said. “It can affect scholarships; it can get students into the college of their choice.”
“You want to take the test multiple times because it’s a tough test and it’s a timed test,” said Manhart, who pointed out many students may have only taken the untimed MAP (Measurement of Academic Progress) prior to taking their first ACT exam.
Luthi-Placke says taking a timed test such as the ACT can be daunting for high school students of all ability levels. “Sometimes it exposes them to the content they need to know. Sometimes, it’s learning the pace. I find that even with our top students, they’re used to getting things right all the time. To take a test in which they might not know every right answer is unnerving.”
That’s why taking the ACT multiple times or a pre-ACT test followed by ACT tests is a preferred strategy of many high school students. It is also why many Nebraska high schools encourage their students to take an ACT prep class to help them earn a better score.
Many Nebraska schools like to use the ACT prep classes to help students prepare for that exam, with some schools even encouraging students to take the ACT prep class as part of their high school curriculum.
Because of college board admission scandals of recent years, Hehnke said some colleges are moving away from requiring incoming freshmen to take either the ACT or SAT.
Creighton University, for example, will stop requiring most freshmen applicants from taking either test beginning in 2020.
But even universities that waive the required entrance exam may partially depend on ACT and SAT scores to determine whether a student earns a scholarship from them and exactly how much that scholarship is worth.
Hehnke said that can be especially true with a so-called merit-based scholarship. Many times, if a student earns a specific ACT score, they will earn a specific scholarship amount.
“If you have a 34 and above, you’re going to get the most that you can,” she said. If students earn a lower score, they will earn a lesser amount. But sometimes, the ACT score is not the end-all and be-all for scholarships.
Hehnke said UNK has started using a matrix system that combines a student’s college-board score with his or her GPA, or grade-point average. She said a student might earn a 22 ACT score, but have a 4.0 GPA, which might well qualify them for a scholarship amount within a certain range or matrix.
Hehnke has also seen the opposite scenario. She cites the case of a student who earned a 35 ACT score and a 2.17 GPA. He did not get a scholarship. She said university officials believed that the student did not apply himself to his studies in high school and that he would repeat that pattern in college.
While ACT scores are important for earning scholarships, Hehnke places a lot of emphasis on writing an excellent personal narrative or essay.
Hehnke said many foundation scholarships and local scholarships target students who are interested in specific careers such as teaching, nursing and so on, which means the personal essay should be geared toward those criteria.
One good place to find career-based scholarships is from community colleges. In addition to careers such as nursing, community colleges may offer scholarships to students who want to become welders, electricians, plumbers or who want to work in information technology.
Hehnke said sometimes the number of available community college scholarships may come a little closer to meeting the number of students who want such financial aid.
Tuition at community colleges is typically lower than tuition at most four-year schools, which is why opting for a two-year degree might be the best option for a high school student. If a student goes into the right career, he or she might earn as much with that associate degree as from a bachelor’s degree.
“The biggest opposition to that often comes from parents,” Manhart said.
Hehnke said some scholarships fill a very specific niche, such as Pheasants Forever and Students who Live Along Highway 2, a classification that includes high school students living in Grand Island.
Everyone agrees that it is becoming increasingly difficult to earn college scholarships, whether it is a merit-based scholarship or one that factors in financial need. Demand is outstripping supply.
The Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship is a need-based scholarship available to Nebraska high school graduates or Nebraska GED recipients who plan to attend a Nebraska community college, a school in the Nebraska state college system or the University of Nebraska system.
Luthi-Placke said she can remember a time when almost all her students who applied for a Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship received one. Now, only a relatively small slice of all the students in Nebraska who apply receive one.
Luthi-Placke said an important part of the scholarship application process can be recommendations from teachers, coaches, employers or supervisors for organizations where students have performed volunteer work.
When it comes to need-based scholarships or financial aid such as Pell grants and work study programs, the most important document may be the FAFSA or Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Luthi-Placke said that is a specialty unto itself that is often confusing for parents who apply. Consequently, she makes numerous appointments for parents to meet with EducationQuest officials to work on completing their FAFSA forms.
Parents’ and students’ desire to earn scholarships is created by an increasing desire by young people to earn a post-secondary degree without incurring crushing loads of student debt.
Manhart, Hehnke and Luthi-Placke all said that one way students can reduce college expenses is to take dual-credit classes through Central Community College or take Advanced Placement classes while still in high school.
Manhart said that more and more college students will likely take an online class during their college career. As a result, Manhart would recommend students take a dual-credit online class, but only if it matches his or her college and career plans.
Keeping track of deadlines is critical. Students can take the ACT only at specified times, so those dates must be kept in mind. FAFSA has its own application deadlines.
High-profile, prestigious private universities like Stanford, Northwestern and Vanderbilt have their own Early Decision I and Early Decision II deadlines, although those may only apply to a very small group of students. Because students who are accepted to an early-decision school must attend that school, Hehnke said some students prefer to apply under the Early Action program, which keeps their options open on which school they ultimately decide to attend.
Public and private universities that do not have such an Early Decision process have their own admission and scholarship deadlines.
Luthi-Placke said January and February of a student’s senior year is when many deadlines arrive for local scholarships, although she has seen local deadlines extend into March, April and even later. She said one UNK fraternity does not make a decision on its scholarship recipient until July.
As a result, Hehnke said, students at all high schools should stay in constant contact with their high school counselors to stay abreast of scholarships as the various application dates open up.
While each university and college has its own deadlines for students seeking admission and scholarships, they can be maddeningly slow when it comes to notifying about their decisions.
Morrow and Luthi-Placke said that can cause a senior year to be stressed-filled if a student is not careful. Morrow said students must remember to not only be planning for their futures, but to live in the moment so they don’t forget to enjoy the homecoming football game and homecoming dance, or they don’t forget to savor being part of a big marching band competition or just being around their friends.
“Don’t miss all there is to enjoy during your senior year,” Morrow said.
