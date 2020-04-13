Within the past few weeks, most of our lives have turned upside-down. Due to COVID-19, a majority of us are unable to follow the rituals that once were our daily routines. Schools are closed, many businesses have shut down, and going to the store for necessities has become a daunting task. More people are staying indoors than ever before and while it may feel like you are going crazy, that is exactly what we should all be doing.
As a high school senior, this change was difficult to get used to. For all students, it has become the complete opposite of what we were expecting the end of the year to look like. Most of us had to come to terms with the news that we would not be able to compete in spring sports or be able to go to prom.
I can speak for myself and many others that the most difficult news, however, was that we would not be able to have a real graduation ceremony. Although I was already prepared for this news, I think all seniors can agree that a virtual graduation is honestly disappointing. Being able to walk across the stage, get a diploma, and say goodbye to high school is a moment that people look forward to and remember forever.
However, in a time like this, I think it is important to realize that this situation is bigger than ourselves. It is not an ideal situation for anyone; there are people who have to file for unemployment because their jobs have been shut down. There are people with compromised immune systems who are struggling during this time. There are health care workers who are trying their absolute best to hold this community together. Two of the most important people in my life are health care workers and I worry about them every day.
I know that realistically, the least of my concerns revolve around school.
As I said before, I believe it is important to realize that this situation is so much larger than ourselves. If we are not actively trying to be a part of the solution, we are part of the problem. It saddens me to see so many people not taking this seriously. I think it is important to realize that if we do not implement social distancing into our lives, this problem will only get worse and continue for a longer period of time. Social distancing means avoiding groups or even just one or two friends. We should all be staying home, with the exception of leaving for essential needs such as work or groceries.
I have heard people say things like “I’ve been hanging out with lots of people and I haven’t gotten sick” or “I don’t care if I get sick.” One thing that many people do not understand is that while most people do contract common symptoms of COVID-19 such as shortness of breath, a fever or lack of taste and smell, symptoms can vary from person to person and some people are asymptomatic carriers.
What that means is that even though you may feel fine, going out and ignoring a social distancing rule could mean that you are passing it on to other people, including people who are more susceptible to this illness. I truly believe that if we continue to ignore what is really going on in our community, it will only become so much worse than it already is.
Now is not an ideal time for any of us, but self-quarantining and social distancing are crucial right now. This epidemic has only made me love and appreciate my family even more. The other night, I watched my grandma (who is 98 years old) engage in a Zoom chat with 13 of my aunts and uncles. If she can do it, we can all do it.
I think the most important message in all of this is to make the best out of an unfavorable situation. While it may not be enjoyable to stay indoors, it is important to think of the bigger picture — the elderly, the immunosuppressed, and all of the health care workers. If we all do our best to practice social distancing, wear a mask and gloves when going out, and stay at home as much as we can, we will all be doing our community a favor.
This time is difficult for everyone, but our community collectively making the right decisions and staying safe could result in so many lives saved and an eventual end to this pandemic.
