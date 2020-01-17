Weather Alert

...SPOTTY FREEZING DRIZZLE STILL POSSIBLE WITH POTENTIAL FOR A BRIEF 1 TO 3 HOUR PERIOD OF MIXED WINTRY PRECIPITATION... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SPOTTY LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE THIS EVENING. A BRIEF PERIOD OF LIGHT SNOW...LIGHT RAIN...OR LIGHT FREEZING RAIN WILL BE POSSIBLE BEFORE 1 AM. LITTLE OR NO ADDITIONAL SNOW OR ICE ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED. HIGH WINDS WILL DEVELOP WITH GUSTS BETWEEN 45 AND 60 MPH. THE HIGHEST GUSTS WILL BE ALONG AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80 TONIGHT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS FOR ROADS THAT ARE UNTREATED. GUSTY WINDS TONIGHT MAY BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES AND POWER LINES...ESPECIALLY NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FALLING TEMPERATURES COULD RESULT IN REFREEZING OF ANY WATER LEFT ON THE ROADS. THIS COULD LEAD TO SLICK SPOTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&