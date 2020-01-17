The Northwest School District’s middle school girls honor choir got together the day the students returned from Christmas break.
Now, after seven rehearsals and two weeks, their season is over. The girls performed at Northwest’s four feeder schools in a whirlwind Friday morning.
About 75 girls presented their 20-minute show at Chapman, 1-R, St. Libory and Cedar Hollow.
The group allows students from the different schools to get to know each other.
Students who are in sports make friends with students from the other schools.
Otherwise, “they really don’t get to know each other and work together until they get to high school,” said Alicia Glaser, one of the teachers directing the honor choir.
Current Northwest show choir students choreograph the songs.
The eighth-grade honor choir members will move to Northwest this fall. Because of the honor choir experience, the girls “kind of know somebody already when they get there in their own grade, and they have some older people to look up to,” says Glaser, who teaches at Cedar Hollow.
The best part of girls honor choir is “dancing and meeting new people,” says Mayeli Venteicher, 12.
“It’s a really fun learning experience to be with all the girls,” says Morgan VanWinkle, 13
“It’s really fun to be with all the girls and dancing and singing,” said Elysia Roth, 13. The best part was “hanging out with all the other girls from all the other schools.”
You don’t need to audition for the middle school girls honor choir. Anybody who wants to be a part of it can join.
The four songs the girls performed included one oldie, “Nine to Five,” by Dolly Parton. The newer songs were “Just Like Fire,” by Pink, “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves and “The Middle,” by Maren Morris, Zedd and Grey.
The teachers tried to pick a group of songs that had a positive message “about being strong as girls,” especially middle school girls. “They have a tendency to be a little self-conscious,” Glaser said.
The message of “Rainbow,” she noted, is that you shouldn’t worry if things get rough, “because the rain is going to go away and wash away all the bad stuff.” A rainbow will come out “and it’ll be a new day,” Glaser said.
The district also has a middle school boys honor choir, which performs in October, and an overall honor choir, which assembles in March.
The size of the girls honor choir was especially big this year. “We almost had every girl in middle school participate. So that was really great.”
The performances got better as the morning progressed, Glaser said. Dressed in blue jeans and white T-shirts, the girls became more confident and less nervous performing in front of an audience. A lot of the teachers said it was the first time “they could hear their singing while they were dancing,” Glaser said.
Other teachers leading the choir are Tim Meyer, who teaches vocal class at Chapman and band at the other schools, and Jeff Pearson, who teaches at 1-R and St. Libory.
On Friday morning, Pearson was also in charge of the sound system, Backing tracks were played as the girls sang and danced.
Glaser was impressed with how respectful the girls were to other people Friday. It was fun to see “how great they were with the kids at the other schools,” she said. At lunch, they cleaned up their plates and stacked everything at the end of the tables. The girls were also “so kind to our bus driver,” she said. It was good to see them “be good leaders,” Glaser said.
In the performances, Glaser encourages students to “use the music to express whatever the lyrics are, to use their face and their body to tell a story.”
That’s what performers do, is tell a story. The students “just use everything they’ve got to get that story across, and have fun while they’re doing it.”
