HASTINGS — Hastings College has announced the dean’s list for its spring semester.

Students on the dean’s list had a grade point average of at least 3.7. Those with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

Central Nebraska students named to the dean’s list include:

ALDA: Andrew Streck* and Arik Streck*.

ANSLEY: Kailey Johnson*.

AURORA: Bryce Bontz, Bailey Collingham, Morgan Ekhoff* and Ryan Hunter.

BROKEN BOW: Samuel Duncan*, Paige Gajewski*, Travis Kleeb, Logan McCullough* and Ryan Nielsen*.

BURWELL: Carlee Archibeque*, Hallee Mann* and Joshua Urbanovsky.

CAIRO: Hannah Adams* and Emily Krolikowski*.

CENTRAL CITY: Koby Brandenburg*, Dyllan Lee*, Claire Ostrand*, Cassidy Ostrand and Andrew Winsterman*.

DONIPHAN: Jason Remm*, Allyson Rowe and Reid Schultz*.

FARWELL: Bailey Lukasiewicz*.

GLENVIL: Rachel Hinrichs and Amanda Scott.

GRAND ISLAND: Christy Acevedo*, Jason Bachle*, Alex Dominguez*, Rylie Felton*, Benjamin Griess*, Jessica Hoffman, Sydney Holmes*, Jora Jackson-Brown, Sara Kruse*, Brennin Leach*, Taeler Nielsen, Mia Pemberton, Kathryn Rohweder*, MaKenna Supencheck*, Kaylee Taylor, Savannah Thornton*, Leigh Uhing, Megan Vaughn*, Effeana Widdifield*, Emily Wiegert* and Kara Wiegert*.

HASTINGS: Kirsten Abbott*, Emma Albers, Brian Alvarado*, Emily Beave, Nastasha Boden, Samuel Bosle*, Sara Brown, Anna Cafferty, Benedict Clark*, Christiana Cole*, Courtney Dittmer*, Parker Fleming, Collin Fowler, Christian Hessler, Madison Hittner*, Benjamin Howie*, Samuel Johnson*, Riley Johnson, Madison Junker*, Nolan Kohmetscher*, Abigail Kryzsko*, Evelyn Kryzsko, Trent Lam*, Benjamin LeBar*, Brianna LeBar*, Paige Lehrling*, Abigail Loetterle*, Ellen Marquardt*, Marisa McCormick, Brook McCurdy*, Briana Meyer*, Violet Moreira*, Avery Muff, Hallie Murray*, Kendall Oberheide, Elizabeth Obermiller*, Tyler Ohrman*, Madelyn Redding, Emma Redinger*, Julia Reimer*, Samuel Reimer*, Jordan Richardson*, Robert Ritz, Roma Rodriguez, Kyler Samples*, Vincent Schmidt, Gregg Smith*, Chantilly Spady*, Shelby Stone*, Casey Sutherland*, Hannah Theisen*, Sarah Truong, Ashton Valentine*, Garrett VanSkiver, Danny Vuong*, Nicole Williamson* and Linea Wischmeier.

HENDERSON: Kate Bergen.

JUNIATA: Breeanna Fluckey* and Nolan Sughroue.

KENESAW: Jessica Kuehn*.

ORD: Alexandra Smith* and Jesse Ulrich.

PALMER: Claira Thede*.

PLEASANTON: Tyler Pawloski*.

POLK: Abigail Collingham*.

RAVENNA: Jordyn Fiddelke* and Shelby Schroeder*.

ST. LIBORY: Cora Menke.

ST. PAUL: Joelle Derner*, Makayla Mudloff* and Neely Tubbs*.

TRUMBULL: Jenna Critel.

WOLBACH: Colby Grossart*.

WOOD RIVER: MaKenzie Peters* and Bethany Turner.

