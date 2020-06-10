HASTINGS — Hastings College has announced the dean’s list for its spring semester.
Students on the dean’s list had a grade point average of at least 3.7. Those with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Central Nebraska students named to the dean’s list include:
ALDA: Andrew Streck* and Arik Streck*.
ANSLEY: Kailey Johnson*.
AURORA: Bryce Bontz, Bailey Collingham, Morgan Ekhoff* and Ryan Hunter.
BROKEN BOW: Samuel Duncan*, Paige Gajewski*, Travis Kleeb, Logan McCullough* and Ryan Nielsen*.
BURWELL: Carlee Archibeque*, Hallee Mann* and Joshua Urbanovsky.
CAIRO: Hannah Adams* and Emily Krolikowski*.
CENTRAL CITY: Koby Brandenburg*, Dyllan Lee*, Claire Ostrand*, Cassidy Ostrand and Andrew Winsterman*.
DONIPHAN: Jason Remm*, Allyson Rowe and Reid Schultz*.
FARWELL: Bailey Lukasiewicz*.
GLENVIL: Rachel Hinrichs and Amanda Scott.
GRAND ISLAND: Christy Acevedo*, Jason Bachle*, Alex Dominguez*, Rylie Felton*, Benjamin Griess*, Jessica Hoffman, Sydney Holmes*, Jora Jackson-Brown, Sara Kruse*, Brennin Leach*, Taeler Nielsen, Mia Pemberton, Kathryn Rohweder*, MaKenna Supencheck*, Kaylee Taylor, Savannah Thornton*, Leigh Uhing, Megan Vaughn*, Effeana Widdifield*, Emily Wiegert* and Kara Wiegert*.
HASTINGS: Kirsten Abbott*, Emma Albers, Brian Alvarado*, Emily Beave, Nastasha Boden, Samuel Bosle*, Sara Brown, Anna Cafferty, Benedict Clark*, Christiana Cole*, Courtney Dittmer*, Parker Fleming, Collin Fowler, Christian Hessler, Madison Hittner*, Benjamin Howie*, Samuel Johnson*, Riley Johnson, Madison Junker*, Nolan Kohmetscher*, Abigail Kryzsko*, Evelyn Kryzsko, Trent Lam*, Benjamin LeBar*, Brianna LeBar*, Paige Lehrling*, Abigail Loetterle*, Ellen Marquardt*, Marisa McCormick, Brook McCurdy*, Briana Meyer*, Violet Moreira*, Avery Muff, Hallie Murray*, Kendall Oberheide, Elizabeth Obermiller*, Tyler Ohrman*, Madelyn Redding, Emma Redinger*, Julia Reimer*, Samuel Reimer*, Jordan Richardson*, Robert Ritz, Roma Rodriguez, Kyler Samples*, Vincent Schmidt, Gregg Smith*, Chantilly Spady*, Shelby Stone*, Casey Sutherland*, Hannah Theisen*, Sarah Truong, Ashton Valentine*, Garrett VanSkiver, Danny Vuong*, Nicole Williamson* and Linea Wischmeier.
HENDERSON: Kate Bergen.
JUNIATA: Breeanna Fluckey* and Nolan Sughroue.
KENESAW: Jessica Kuehn*.
ORD: Alexandra Smith* and Jesse Ulrich.
PALMER: Claira Thede*.
PLEASANTON: Tyler Pawloski*.
POLK: Abigail Collingham*.
RAVENNA: Jordyn Fiddelke* and Shelby Schroeder*.
ST. LIBORY: Cora Menke.
ST. PAUL: Joelle Derner*, Makayla Mudloff* and Neely Tubbs*.
TRUMBULL: Jenna Critel.
WOLBACH: Colby Grossart*.
WOOD RIVER: MaKenzie Peters* and Bethany Turner.
