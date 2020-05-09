HASTINGS — During Hastings College’s Honors Convocation that was streamed May 3, several area students were recognized for their achievements.
Hannah Adams of Cairo is one of three Hastings College students presented the Bronco Award during the college’s live-streamed Honors Convocation on May 3.
Established in 1924, the Bronco Award is the College’s highest non-academic award granted to students. Recipients of the Bronco Award are determined through a vote of their peers and a student-faculty committee.
Adams is a marketing major. Her activities have included Student Association treasurer, banquet committee, resident assistant, new student days committee, Alpha Chi, Alpha Delta Alpha, Omicron Delta Kappa, Kappa Tau Phi, the Hastings College Band, Jazz Ensemble and Sigma Alpha Iota.
She was the Homecoming Princess and has been the JDAC gallery graphic designer and a Kool-Aid Days volunteer.
The Bronco Awards are accompanied by the recognition of students on a Who’s Who list. Up to 10% of the graduating seniors may be named to the Who’s Who list.
Area students named to Who’s Who include:
Nolan Kohmetscher of Hastings, an education major; Cassidy Ostrand of Central City, a biology major; Sophia Pankratz of Hastings, a biology major; and Samuel Reimer of Hastings, a biology major.
Other students receiving recognition included:
Keaton Ludwig of Doniphan, William R. Welton Physics Scholarships; Alex Dominguez of Grand Island, Outstanding Senior in Music; Benjamin Griess of Grand Island, Dr. Ralph Lamb Economics/Business Administration Scholarship;
Brennin Leach of Grand Island, Aabel Accounting Scholarship; Emily Wiegert of Grand Island, Dr. Ralph Lamb Economics/Business Administration Scholarship;
Jaydn Smith of Grand Island, Tamara Babcock Endowed Scholarship; Kaitlynn Schreiner of Grand Island, Outstanding Performer in Music; Cameron Rodgers of Hastings, Harold Shiffler Award;
Courtney Dittmer of Hastings, Outstanding Senior in Mathematics and Computer Science; Heather Hartman of Hastings, Religion Book Award; Parker Fleming of Hastings, Outstanding Student Association Senator;
Sam Johnson of Hastings, Pi Kappa Delta Speaker of the Year and the Dr. Clement F. Bridenhagen History Scholarship;
Claira Thede of Palmer, Dr. Ralph Lamb Economics/Business Administration Scholarship and The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Scholarship; and Colby Grossart of Wolbach, Dr. Frederick H. Mattes Chemistry Achievement Award.
