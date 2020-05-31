HASTINGS — Hastings College held its 134th Commencement on May 16 via streaming on Facebook and YouTube.

Degrees with distinction are awarded as follows: summa cum laude, overall GPA of 3.97 or higher; magna cum laude, overall GPA of 3.94 or higher; and cum laude, overall GPA of 3.85 or higher. High distinction is awarded to graduates who have earned 3.85-4.0 grade point average, while distinction is awarded to those who have earned at least a 3.7 grade point average in their major(s).

Central Nebraska students earning degrees include:

AURORA: Trevor Alber, bachelor’s degree, sports communication; Ethan Bergmann, bachelor’s degree, computer science.

AYR: Hannah Anderson, bachelor’s degree, elementary education and special education.

BROKEN BOW: Travis Kleeb, bachelor’s degree, distinction in physics.

BURWELL: Miranda Worden, bachelor’s degree, exercise science.

CAIRO: Hannah Adams, bachelor’s degree, cum laude with high distinction in marketing.

CENTRAL CITY: Cassidy Ostrand, bachelor’s degree, cum laude with high distinction in biology.

DONIPHAN: Nathan Remm, bachelor’s degree, business administration; Reid Schultz, bachelor’s degree, distinction in elementary education.

GLENVIL: Amanda Scott, bachelor’s degree, psychology and sociology.

GRAND ISLAND: Emily Bykerk, bachelor’s degree, biology; Alex Dominguez, bachelor’s degree, music education; Emily Herbek, bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude with high distinction in communication studies/marketing; Nolan Kawata, master of arts in teaching, health and physical education; MaKenna Supencheck, bachelor’s degree, distinction in elementary education; Alondra Zapata Gonzalez, bachelor’s degree, high distinction in sociology.

HASTINGS: Jessica Beatty, bachelor’s degree, human resource management; Nastasha Boden, bachelor’s degree, high distinction in business administration; Victoria Bowens, master of arts in teaching, art education; Dakota Boydston, bachelor’s degree, studio/digital art and digital media; Cadee Brown, bachelor’s degree, business administration and marketing; Sara Brown, bachelor’s degree, accounting; Ricardo Santana Castillo, bachelor’s degree, sociology; Robert Collins, master of arts in teaching, English/language arts; Jada Daiss, bachelor’s degree, biochemistry/molecular biology; Courtney Dittmer, bachelor’s degree, computer science; Shandra Farmer, bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude with high distinction in business administration/human resource management; Delaney Feezell, bachelor’s degree, cum laude with high distinction in studio/digital art; Skyler Good, bachelor’s degree, business administration; Mark Gueswell, master of arts in teaching, business, marketing and information technology and English as second language; Nicholas Hamburger, bachelor’s degree, business administration; Dacia Hartman, bachelor’s degree, high distinction in art education/studio/digital art; Heather Hartman, bachelor’s degree, religion; Madison Hittner, bachelor’s degree, distinction in elementary education; GenAurtury Jackson, bachelor’s degree, business administration; Riley Johnson, bachelor’s degrees, business administration, distinction in human resource management; Zachary Kitten, bachelor’s degree, cum laude with high distinction in business administration; Nolan Kohmetscher, bachelor’s degree, high distinction in education; James Lapka, bachelor’s degree, history; Benjamin LeBar, bachelor’s degree, cum laude with high distinction in communication studies; Paige Lehrling, bachelor’s degree, cum laude with high distinction in elementary education/special education; Blaise Lemke, bachelor’s degree, political science; Laura Lindholm, bachelor’s degree, cum laude with high distinction in business administration; Abigail Loetterle VanSkiver, bachelor’s degree, high distinction in elementary education; Ellen Marquardt, bachelor’s degree, cum laude with high distinction in elementary education/special education; Angelo Martinez, master of arts in teaching, business, marketing, information technology and English as second language; Brook McCurdy Castellanos, bachelor’s degree, political science and sociology; Kendall Oberheide, bachelor’s degrees, agri-business and distinction in economics; Elizabeth Obermiller, bachelor’s degree, high distinction in elementary education/special education; Sophia Pankratz, bachelor’s degree, cum laude with distinction in biology; Megan Petr, bachelor’s degree, business administration; Samuel Reimer, bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude with high distinction in biology; Jordan Richardson, bachelor’s degree, high distinction in elementary education; Brittany Rutt, bachelor’s degree, biochemistry; Collin Schnase, bachelor’s degree, accounting; Thomas Schnase, bachelor’s degree, hospitality management; Makenzie Sommerfeld, bachelor’s degree, psychology; Chantilly Spady, bachelor’s degree, distinction in marketing; Nathaniel Stolzenburg, bachelor’s degrees, business administration and marketing; Shelby Stone, bachelor’s degree, elementary education; Casey Sutherland, bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude with high distinction in exercise science/health systems; Shaun van der Torre, bachelor’s degrees, business administration and construction management; Garrett VanSkiver, bachelor’s degree, accounting.

JUNIATA: Kervin Brown, master of arts in teaching, English and English as second language; Breeanna Fluckey, bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude with distinction in biology; Molly Loetterle, bachelor’s degree, studio art; Marcus Medcalf, bachelor’s degree, history; Skyler Molina, bachelor’s degree, sociology; Ema Schutte, bachelor’s degree, math education; Chloe Swoboda, bachelor’s degree, health systems.

POLK: Abigail Collingham, bachelor’s degree, exercise science.

ST. PAUL: Makayla Mudloff, bachelor’s degree, psychology; Neely Tubbs, bachelor’s degree, biology.

WOOD RIVER: Blake Earnest, bachelor’s degrees, business administration and marketing; Elijah Hunter, bachelor’s degrees, exercise science and recreation & sport management; Bethany Turner, bachelor’s degrees, communication studies and marketing.

