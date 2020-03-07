Families were able to celebrate the birthday of a famous children’s book author at an annual event Saturday morning.
The Grand Island Public Library hosted its annual birthday bash in honor of author Dr. Seuss’ 116th birthday. Youth and Family Services Librarian Celine Swan said the event has been held annually for at least six or seven years.
During the event, kids of all ages participated in a variety of activities including basketball, bowling, dancing and crafts. They also heard library volunteer Roy Swan, dressed as The Cat in the Hat, read Dr. Seuss’ book “Hop on Pop.”
Celine Swan said a birthday cake was donated by Super Saver and those attending the Birthday Bash sang “Happy Birthday” to Dr. Seuss before enjoying the activities.
“It is a literacy-based event, and the kids have read most of the Dr. Seuss books as they are really popular,” she said. “Today (Saturday) is a really fun day to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday.”
During the event, kids took a reading pledge, promising to read as much as they could to honor Dr. Seuss’ legacy. Swan said kids were able to place their name into a box to have their name drawn to win a Dr. Seuss book. She said the event was all about encouraging families to visit the library and to realize that it is a “great, safe place” to visit.
“We want families to come to the library, check out books and read,” Swan said. “Hooking them at an early age is the most important thing in a child’s life to get them ready for school. Early literacy is what it is all about, so whenever we can get young kids excited about reading, that is a good thing.”
Swan said Dr. Seuss’ legacy is seen all around the library; it has board books, e-readers and movies centered around his work. For the teens, she said there are YouTube videos of rap songs inspired by Dr. Seuss that they seem to enjoy.
“I have so many people who come into the library and say, ‘I read at the school library or the public library and they gave me ‘Hop on Pop’ or ‘The Cat in the Hat.’ I loved it and read it over and over again. Pretty soon, I loved books and reading,’” Swan said.
The library hopes to host the Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash again next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.