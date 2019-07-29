It cannot be bought with all the money in the world and it cannot be sold. It is the one thing we have as humans when everything else seems out of reach. That is the possibility of happiness. It is the one wish I always blow out the candles to and write down on every school goal sheet. If I could wish for one thing in the world, it would be to always feel happy.
I’ve been asked before, “What does happiness mean to you?” In all honesty, I do not really know. I think you can gain happiness from many aspects of life and I think everyone finds it in something unique. What you might turn away from in an instant could be the first happy moment in someone’s day; that is why I believe that happiness is so special.
Each and every day, most of us have more happy moments than we realize. Sometimes we tend to dwell on the bad parts of our day rather than all the small things that made us feel content. A person could be having the best day ever, but once an inconvenience happens, a lot of us consider that day to be a bad one. For this reason, I think happiness in general is underappreciated.
Happy moments are what makes the world turn. If we felt no happiness, I do not think that material possessions would matter. Without finding happiness, even in small pieces, there would be no purpose in my opinion.
The sad or hurtful moments in life are what make us appreciate the good ones even more. When times are hard, I search for happiness more than anything else.
Sometimes, we may look for answers. How do I find happiness? What If I am never happy again?
These are questions I’ve asked myself, but lately I think that we miss out on a lot by searching for things that we think will finally make us satisfied. There is no right or wrong way to find it as it means something different to all of us. Yet, it seems like the more that we search for happiness, we can miss out on all the moments that bring us joy along the way.
I once was told a story in an economics class about a rich man. He had all of these goals and possessions that he wanted to invest in because he believed that each one would be his key to happiness. Yet, after the jet, and the mansion, and the properties, nothing filled the void. Therefore, as an attempt to find the one thing that would satisfy him, he actually set himself up to be disappointed by each accomplishment he made. So, in a lesson about currency and demand, we also learned a life lesson. When we categorize items and moments as the one thing that will finally make us happy, not only do we miss out on everything that was worth celebrating in between, but we also allow the chance for us to become disappointed because our expectations are not met.
In a way, I think that the rich man’s mindset could be taken into consideration, but only to an extent. I think actively trying to do things to make yourself happy is a wonderful idea. We could all probably benefit from striving to do that a little more often.
Despite that, I also see how this could be a detrimental decision. Truthfully, I believe that if we tell ourselves that we will only be happy or we will finally be happy once we meet some standard that we have created, we are teaching ourselves that happiness cannot be obtained in our daily lives. This ideal should not be something that we only allow ourselves to feel when we are in a relationship, get a promotion, or make more money. There are plenty of reasons to cherish the small moments of happiness that we find along the way, even if it is during the journey to a larger goal.
So, to answer that question — What is happiness? While I may not have a precise answer, I think that everyone has to decide that for themselves. You know what brings you joy more than anyone else. What I do know is that there are plenty of moments that we should appreciate throughout our lives, whether they are big or small. If we do not take advantage of those moments when we feel good about ourselves, then what do we have left?
I’ll leave you to reflect on what exactly happiness means to you and I encourage you to seek it out and appreciate the moments along the way.