In May 2020, Hall County 4-H members competed in speech and talent contests virtually, by submitting videos for the 4-H fine arts event.
In the public speaking portion of the event, Clover Kid (age 5-7) and Novice Division speakers (ages 10 and under) can read a poem or tell a story. In the Junior (10 years of age and younger), Intermediate (11 to 13 years of age) and Senior divisions (14 years of age and over), speakers prepare an original speech about 4-H. Public service announcements are 30 or 60 seconds and focus on promoting 4-H.
Public speaking results:
Clover Kids — Jaylee Hatt, “15 Animals (by Sandra Boynton)”, participation; Brianna Powell, “Our Country’s Flag”, participation.
Novice, first time speaker — Logan Olson, “4-H and the World,” champion, purple; Hailey Allan, “Taco,” reserve champion, blue.
Junior Division — Kade Kosmicki, “What’s Up Doc?,” champion, purple; Luke Powell, “Blasting Off With 4-H Rockets,” reserve champion, blue; Travis Svitak, “On the Farm,” blue.
Intermediate Division — Peyton Allan, “The 4-H Pledge in Swimming,” champion, purple; Adrian Svitak, “4-H Sewing Club,” reserve champion, blue.
Senior Division — Kaylee Powell, “Cows and Climate Change,” champion, purple; Rhett Kosmicki, “Challenge Your PASE,” reserve champion, blue; Dawson Kosmicki, “Don’t Forget to Have Fun at the Fair,” blue.
Hall County 4-H Speech trophies are sponsored by: Eakes Office Solutions and Flagle Trucking Inc. Fonner Park sponsors cash awards for top competitors.
Talent show results:
Clover Kids — Grace Reimers, dance and artistic contortion, participation.
Duet/Group — Adrian Svitak and Travis Svitak, taekwondo, purple, best of show; Brody Eberle, Jett Hollister, Bryson Rader and Carson Sullivan, vocal/instrumental band, blue; Cayleigh Bird and Chaeli Bird, vocal duet, blue.
Junior Division — Travis Svitak, piano solo, purple, best of show; Logan Olson, The Mad Scientist show, purple; Luke Powell, saxophone solo, purple; Kade Kosmicki, piano solo, blue; Boden Swanson, taekwondo, blue.
Intermediate Division — Adrian Svitak, piano solo, purple, best of show; Casey Olson, piano solo, purple; Isabelle Swanson, flute solo, blue.
Senior Division — Emily Reimers, piano solo, purple, best of show; Kaylee Powell, musical theater dance solo, purple; Rhett Kosmicki, piano solo, blue; Briana Bird, magic card tricks, blue.
Hall County best in show trophies are sponsored by Eberl Plumbing & Drain. Fonner Park also sponsors cash awards for top competitors.
