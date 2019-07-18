With 30 seconds on the timer and a rope in his right hand, Ethan Naughtin from Wheeler County focused on roping the calf before time ran out.
Naughtin is a three-year reserve champion of the breakaway roping contest and said he enjoys competing at the state competition because it’s a getaway from work and other responsibilities. Competing with his horse, Brass, Naughtin said he has taken part in the roping contests for approximately six years, the entirety of his 4-H experience.
“I like to come down and compete here. There are a lot of good people and there’s good competition down here,” Naughtin said.
With his final reserve champion title in breakaway roping, Naughtin said he plans to join the Northeast Community College rodeo team in Norfolk this August and compete in team roping contests. Naughtin will continue developing his roping passion while studying building and construction management.
“For the younger kids coming up, just come down and have fun,” Naughtin said. “It’s a good experience for everybody.”
Using a light breeze to alleviate the heat of the sun, Cassidy Arp from Washington County completed her breakaway roping prelim with a positive attitude.
“I missed, but it went pretty good,” Arp said. “I got out clean, so I didn’t break the barrier.”
This is Arp’s third year at state 4-H, and she is determined to compete at state for her next three years as well.
Arp also qualified and competed in the senior division of Western Pleasure and the 3-year-old Western Pleasure events. However, Arp said the roping events are her favorite because speed events are more her style.
With the results from her breakaway roping prelim, Arp focused on warming up for the dally team roping-heading competition.
As for brothers Cort and Cale Buss from Holt County, roping isn’t only a competition at state, but a long-standing competition between each other. With a year difference between the brothers, Cale said there is some friendly competition, but having a free roping partner makes it fun.
“It honestly does feel great because you always have somebody to talk to,” Cale said.
Cale is 13 years old and a year older than Cort. With it being their first year at state 4-H, the brothers focused on beating each other at breakaway roping and winning together in the dally team roping events.
After riding horses almost their entire lives, Cale and Cort said the secret to competing well is practicing a lot with their horses. Both siblings practice together and individually to continue the sibling rivalry.
“Just practice a lot and have fun,” Cort said.
Cort competed with his horse, Zorro, and Cale competed with his horse, Colbys Cowboy Revenu Roddy.
Although only one sibling made it to the final round of the breakaway roping, they put the competition to the side to support each other.
“Everybody is kind of family here. We all help each other out,” Cale said.
Finishing this year’s 4-H State Exposition with dally team roping-heeling, Lena Luck, the state 4-H coordinator and superintendent, said the entire competition went well despite the mixture of heat and humidity.
“I had several families that came up and were really happy with the show and how everything was run and had a good time this week,” Luck said. “I think overall it was a good week.”